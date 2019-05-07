Projects that received state support in 2018

Since the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. was created in 2011, the agency has awarded tax credits to more than 100 expansion and relocation projects in Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties. Combined, those credits are worth around $200 million, excluding the nearly $3 billion in state tax credits available to Foxconn Technology Group. The actual number of credits a company gets depends on job creation, capital investment, workforce development and spending with Wisconsin suppliers. Here are the top awards in the I-94 North-South corridor in 2018:

Rank Company Location Tax credits awarded Planned

Cap. Ex Planned

Job creation 1 Komatsu Mining Corp. Milwaukee $59.5 million $285 million 443 2 ATI Forged Products Cudahy $7 million $88.3 million 125 3 Lavelle Industries Inc. Burlington/

Whitewater $520,000 $14.5 million 70 4 Stella & Chewy’s LLC Oak Creek $500,000 $11.1 million 82 5 Angelic Bakehouse Inc. Cudahy $150,000 $11.8 million 50