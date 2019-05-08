Nationally-ranked higher education institutions

North of the Border

by

May 08, 2019, 4:55 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/magazines/business-relocation-guide/nationally-ranked-higher-education-institutions/

Marquette University

Wisconsin has more than 70 higher education institutions, ranging from four-year private universities to two-year technical colleges. The southeastern Wisconsin region is a hub for higher education, home to about 25 universities, technical colleges and two-year universities.

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee boasts a “gold standard” research classification from the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education. It’s one of 130 institutions of the 4,338 universities evaluated in 2018 that is included in Carnegie’s “highest research activity” category, a designation held by many Ivy League and public flagship institutions. UWM was also recently recognized by the Council on Undergraduate Research with its 2018 Campus-Wide Award for Undergraduate Research Accomplishments because of the university’s high number of undergraduates involved in research each year.

Marquette University ranks among the top 100 best colleges in America, according to the 2019 U.S. News & World Report list. The university is also ranked 49th in U.S. News’ Best Value Schools, which takes into account a school’s academic quality and the cost of attendance. And Marquette is recognized as an “A-plus School for B Students,” a distinction that recognizes the university’s Catholic, Jesuit mission to graduate first-generation college students.

With many new employers entering the region, higher education institutions – including two-year and four-year universities and technical colleges – are working in concert with one another, through the Higher Education Regional Alliance, to raise college completion rates, spur program innovation and better connect employers with the talent pipeline.

Southeastern Wisconsin’s higher education institution enrollment

Marquette University

Wisconsin has more than 70 higher education institutions, ranging from four-year private universities to two-year technical colleges. The southeastern Wisconsin region is a hub for higher education, home to about 25 universities, technical colleges and two-year universities.

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee boasts a “gold standard” research classification from the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education. It’s one of 130 institutions of the 4,338 universities evaluated in 2018 that is included in Carnegie’s “highest research activity” category, a designation held by many Ivy League and public flagship institutions. UWM was also recently recognized by the Council on Undergraduate Research with its 2018 Campus-Wide Award for Undergraduate Research Accomplishments because of the university’s high number of undergraduates involved in research each year.

Marquette University ranks among the top 100 best colleges in America, according to the 2019 U.S. News & World Report list. The university is also ranked 49th in U.S. News’ Best Value Schools, which takes into account a school’s academic quality and the cost of attendance. And Marquette is recognized as an “A-plus School for B Students,” a distinction that recognizes the university’s Catholic, Jesuit mission to graduate first-generation college students.

With many new employers entering the region, higher education institutions – including two-year and four-year universities and technical colleges – are working in concert with one another, through the Higher Education Regional Alliance, to raise college completion rates, spur program innovation and better connect employers with the talent pipeline.

Southeastern Wisconsin’s higher education institution enrollment

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the state renegotiate its contract with Foxconn?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Milwaukee’s crumbling cultural assets

Funding solution needed for regional attractions

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Five reasons to participate in BizExpo
Five reasons to participate in BizExpo

Exhibiting is a great opportunity to demonstrate your leadership in the market

by Linda Crawford

<i>Seller</i> beware
Seller beware

Failure to disclose during a home sale could cost you

by Aaron Hall

Raising the bar on senior living
Raising the bar on senior living

Providers are continuing to revamp communities to meet demands

by Gene Guszkowski

Meet the modern apprenticeships
Meet the modern apprenticeships

The state of Wisconsin is expanding the apprenticeship model to new frontiers.

by Karen Morgan

Start early with Youth Apprenticeship
Start early with Youth Apprenticeship

A great investment for any Wisconsin business seeking qualified employees

by Karen Morgan

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Milwaukee Real Estate Breakfast for OneVillage Partners
The Wisconsin Club

05/14/20197:15 am-9:00 am

 Healthy Leaders, Healthy Community
Union Grove Municipal Building

05/15/201912:00 am-1:15 pm

2019 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics Luncheon
Italian Community Center

05/15/201912:00 am

Building a High-Performing Culture
Westmoor Country Club

05/21/20198:00 am-10:00 am

5 Ways to Grow Your Profits 61%
Reefpoint Brew House

05/22/20195:30 pm-7:30 pm