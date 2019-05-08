Nationally-ranked higher education institutions

Wisconsin has more than 70 higher education institutions, ranging from four-year private universities to two-year technical colleges. The southeastern Wisconsin region is a hub for higher education, home to about 25 universities, technical colleges and two-year universities.

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee boasts a “gold standard” research classification from the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education. It’s one of 130 institutions of the 4,338 universities evaluated in 2018 that is included in Carnegie’s “highest research activity” category, a designation held by many Ivy League and public flagship institutions. UWM was also recently recognized by the Council on Undergraduate Research with its 2018 Campus-Wide Award for Undergraduate Research Accomplishments because of the university’s high number of undergraduates involved in research each year.

Marquette University ranks among the top 100 best colleges in America, according to the 2019 U.S. News & World Report list. The university is also ranked 49th in U.S. News’ Best Value Schools, which takes into account a school’s academic quality and the cost of attendance. And Marquette is recognized as an “A-plus School for B Students,” a distinction that recognizes the university’s Catholic, Jesuit mission to graduate first-generation college students.

With many new employers entering the region, higher education institutions – including two-year and four-year universities and technical colleges – are working in concert with one another, through the Higher Education Regional Alliance, to raise college completion rates, spur program innovation and better connect employers with the talent pipeline.

Southeastern Wisconsin’s higher education institution enrollment