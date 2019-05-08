Major I-94 expansions progressing rapidly

North of the Border

by

May 08, 2019, 4:44 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/magazines/business-relocation-guide/major-i-94-expansions-progressing-rapidly/

Construction work is already underway on I-94 north-south in Racine County.

I-94 enters Wisconsin from Illinois through its southeastern corner and works its way northwest to cross the St. Croix River into Minnesota. The I-94 North-South Freeway Project, to improve the portion of the freeway between Milwaukee and Illinois, is the fastest-paced “mega project” in Wisconsin Department of Transportation history.

Widening I-94 from three lanes to four in each direction between College Avenue in Milwaukee County and Highway 142 in Kenosha County is projected to be completed by December 2021. The freeway expansion will help ease congestion where the WisDOT forecasts traffic to grow from 83,000 to 153,000 vehicles per day to 100,000 to 200,000 vehicles per day by 2034, largely due to the development of the Foxconn Technology Group campus being constructed in Mount Pleasant.

Tech upgrades being built into the freeway expansion include an autonomous vehicle lane planned to move goods and possibly even workers between Foxconn’s campus and Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport in the future. These upgrades are largely credited for the $160 million grant the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the I-94 project in June 2018.

Reconstruction of northbound lanes through the segment between Highway 142 and Highway 20 in Kenosha and Racine counties began in June 2018. The reconstruction of this segment included updates to entrance and exit ramps at County Road KR and Highway 11, which were reconstructed and reopened in late 2018. Four lanes of traffic in each direction are scheduled to open in late 2019.

Work on the 12 miles of northbound lanes between Highway 20 in Racine County and College Avenue in Milwaukee County began in July 2018, resulting in temporary lane closures and a reduction in the speed limit from 70 mph to 60 mph. This segment of the project includes reconstruction of the interchanges at Highway K, Seven Mile Road, South 27th Street and Ryan Road. The full four lanes of traffic in each direction of this segment are also scheduled to open in late 2019.

WisDOT projects all eight I-94 lanes in the reconstruction project will open by Memorial Day 2020.

Other key regional transportation options

PORT MILWAUKEE

The 14 Wisconsin commercial ports collectively handle more than 30 million tons of cargo each year. In 2018, Port Milwaukee handled 2.4 million tons of cargo. Port Milwaukee also received a $3 million state grant to upgrade railroad track, paving the way for the potential resumption of intermodal container service.

MITCHELL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

More than 7 million passengers traveled through Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport in 2018. In addition to offering nonstop flights to more than 40 destinations, the airport runs cargo charter services with Federal Express, UPS, DHL and the U.S. Postal Service. Other airports in southeastern Wisconsin include Lawrence J. Timmerman Airport in Milwaukee, Waukesha County Airport (Crites Field) in Waukesha, John H. Batten Airport in Racine and the Kenosha Regional Airport in Kenosha.

RAILWAYS

Passenger traffic on Amtrak’s Hiawatha service between Milwaukee and Chicago hit a new high during the 2018 fiscal year. The Hiawatha served 844,396 passengers in the 2018 fiscal year, up 1.8 percent from fiscal 2017, according to Amtrak. In addition, each year freight rail companies utilize 4,200 miles of track to carry nearly 3 million carloads of freight throughout Wisconsin.

Construction work is already underway on I-94 north-south in Racine County.

I-94 enters Wisconsin from Illinois through its southeastern corner and works its way northwest to cross the St. Croix River into Minnesota. The I-94 North-South Freeway Project, to improve the portion of the freeway between Milwaukee and Illinois, is the fastest-paced “mega project” in Wisconsin Department of Transportation history.

Widening I-94 from three lanes to four in each direction between College Avenue in Milwaukee County and Highway 142 in Kenosha County is projected to be completed by December 2021. The freeway expansion will help ease congestion where the WisDOT forecasts traffic to grow from 83,000 to 153,000 vehicles per day to 100,000 to 200,000 vehicles per day by 2034, largely due to the development of the Foxconn Technology Group campus being constructed in Mount Pleasant.

Tech upgrades being built into the freeway expansion include an autonomous vehicle lane planned to move goods and possibly even workers between Foxconn’s campus and Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport in the future. These upgrades are largely credited for the $160 million grant the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the I-94 project in June 2018.

Reconstruction of northbound lanes through the segment between Highway 142 and Highway 20 in Kenosha and Racine counties began in June 2018. The reconstruction of this segment included updates to entrance and exit ramps at County Road KR and Highway 11, which were reconstructed and reopened in late 2018. Four lanes of traffic in each direction are scheduled to open in late 2019.

Work on the 12 miles of northbound lanes between Highway 20 in Racine County and College Avenue in Milwaukee County began in July 2018, resulting in temporary lane closures and a reduction in the speed limit from 70 mph to 60 mph. This segment of the project includes reconstruction of the interchanges at Highway K, Seven Mile Road, South 27th Street and Ryan Road. The full four lanes of traffic in each direction of this segment are also scheduled to open in late 2019.

WisDOT projects all eight I-94 lanes in the reconstruction project will open by Memorial Day 2020.

Other key regional transportation options

PORT MILWAUKEE

The 14 Wisconsin commercial ports collectively handle more than 30 million tons of cargo each year. In 2018, Port Milwaukee handled 2.4 million tons of cargo. Port Milwaukee also received a $3 million state grant to upgrade railroad track, paving the way for the potential resumption of intermodal container service.

MITCHELL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

More than 7 million passengers traveled through Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport in 2018. In addition to offering nonstop flights to more than 40 destinations, the airport runs cargo charter services with Federal Express, UPS, DHL and the U.S. Postal Service. Other airports in southeastern Wisconsin include Lawrence J. Timmerman Airport in Milwaukee, Waukesha County Airport (Crites Field) in Waukesha, John H. Batten Airport in Racine and the Kenosha Regional Airport in Kenosha.

RAILWAYS

Passenger traffic on Amtrak’s Hiawatha service between Milwaukee and Chicago hit a new high during the 2018 fiscal year. The Hiawatha served 844,396 passengers in the 2018 fiscal year, up 1.8 percent from fiscal 2017, according to Amtrak. In addition, each year freight rail companies utilize 4,200 miles of track to carry nearly 3 million carloads of freight throughout Wisconsin.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the state renegotiate its contract with Foxconn?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Milwaukee’s crumbling cultural assets

Funding solution needed for regional attractions

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Five reasons to participate in BizExpo
Five reasons to participate in BizExpo

Exhibiting is a great opportunity to demonstrate your leadership in the market

by Linda Crawford

<i>Seller</i> beware
Seller beware

Failure to disclose during a home sale could cost you

by Aaron Hall

Raising the bar on senior living
Raising the bar on senior living

Providers are continuing to revamp communities to meet demands

by Gene Guszkowski

Meet the modern apprenticeships
Meet the modern apprenticeships

The state of Wisconsin is expanding the apprenticeship model to new frontiers.

by Karen Morgan

Start early with Youth Apprenticeship
Start early with Youth Apprenticeship

A great investment for any Wisconsin business seeking qualified employees

by Karen Morgan

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Milwaukee Real Estate Breakfast for OneVillage Partners
The Wisconsin Club

05/14/20197:15 am-9:00 am

 Healthy Leaders, Healthy Community
Union Grove Municipal Building

05/15/201912:00 am-1:15 pm

2019 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics Luncheon
Italian Community Center

05/15/201912:00 am

Building a High-Performing Culture
Westmoor Country Club

05/21/20198:00 am-10:00 am

5 Ways to Grow Your Profits 61%
Reefpoint Brew House

05/22/20195:30 pm-7:30 pm