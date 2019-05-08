Homes are a steal in southeastern Wisconsin

North of the Border

by

May 08, 2019, 4:58 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/magazines/business-relocation-guide/homes-are-a-steal-in-southeastern-wisconsin/

First comes the job, then comes housing.

Most employees will purchase a home for less than $300,000 in Wisconsin, said Mike Ruzicka, president of the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors, but they’d better act fast.

A home for sale in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin.

“There’s no new supply coming in that category,” as higher interest rates prevent upsizing, he said. But the flipside is that “if you go over $400,000, we aren’t seeing many multiple offers.”

What attracts people to buy in Wisconsin? If companies are near the border, workers could, after all, remain living in Illinois.

“Wisconsin is well-known for having good schools from the Milwaukee area all the way to the state line,” Ruzicka said. “Housing costs, in general, are less expensive in Wisconsin than Illinois, especially in the Chicago area. It’s easier to get around in Milwaukee. The one negative is we don’t have a mass transit system like in Chicago.”

Steve Beers, of Keefe Real Estate in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin agrees: “What we’re seeing is people coming north to Wisconsin to live, whether their business is here or (better) quality of life with lower taxes and good schools.”

Patti Kirchhoff – who works out of Beers’ office – is licensed in both states and has an office in Woodstock, Illinois.

“What is pushing people out of Illinois is the obvious – the taxes,” she said.

A home for sale in Lake Forest, Illinois.

A $250,000 home in Woodstock, is taxed at $7,000 (at a rate of $2.80 per $1,000), 87.4 percent higher than a Lake Geneva home of the same value, which carries $3,725 in taxes (at a rate of $1.49 per $1,000). Illinois’ income tax rate is 4.95 percent (an increase in 2017 from 3.75 percent) while Wisconsin’s ranges from 4 percent to 7.65 percent, depending on income.

Realtor Annette Zielinski, who relocated from Barrington, Illinois, to Keller Williams’ North Shore office in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin last year, thinks Lake Geneva is an incredible bargain for those relocating to Kenosha and Racine counties for work. Condos often list for just more than $200,000.

“Lake Geneva offers the golf-course communities and a wide range of condos around the lake,” she said.

Kenosha and Racine counties offer easy access to Chicago and Milwaukee for arts and other cultural opportunities, she said.

“You get a lot more house for $1.2 million in Wisconsin than in Illinois,” Ruzicka said.

A direct home comparison

A lakefront home in the Milwaukee North Shore suburb of Whitefish Bay, a five-bedroom, 4.5-bath property – built in 1931, and modernized with a chef-grade kitchen and new lower-level living space – is listing for $1,774,900. Comparatively, an equally charming French Provincial five-bedroom historical home in Lake Forest, Illinois, with four baths (plus two half baths), boasting a pool and coach house, and also along Lake Michigan, is on the market for $3,995,000.

Home price comparisons

Lake County, Illinois

Kenosha County, Wisconsin

Racine County, Wisconsin

Milwaukee County, Wisconsin

Median listing price

$319,900

$214,000

N/A

$154,900

Median listing price per square foot

$157

$141

$122

$118

Median sale price

$245,200

$167,800

$158,300

$165,600

Median home value

$236,100

$182,300

$228,500

$156,800

Average days on Zillow

105

51

58

74

First comes the job, then comes housing.

Most employees will purchase a home for less than $300,000 in Wisconsin, said Mike Ruzicka, president of the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors, but they’d better act fast.

A home for sale in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin.

“There’s no new supply coming in that category,” as higher interest rates prevent upsizing, he said. But the flipside is that “if you go over $400,000, we aren’t seeing many multiple offers.”

What attracts people to buy in Wisconsin? If companies are near the border, workers could, after all, remain living in Illinois.

“Wisconsin is well-known for having good schools from the Milwaukee area all the way to the state line,” Ruzicka said. “Housing costs, in general, are less expensive in Wisconsin than Illinois, especially in the Chicago area. It’s easier to get around in Milwaukee. The one negative is we don’t have a mass transit system like in Chicago.”

Steve Beers, of Keefe Real Estate in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin agrees: “What we’re seeing is people coming north to Wisconsin to live, whether their business is here or (better) quality of life with lower taxes and good schools.”

Patti Kirchhoff – who works out of Beers’ office – is licensed in both states and has an office in Woodstock, Illinois.

“What is pushing people out of Illinois is the obvious – the taxes,” she said.

A home for sale in Lake Forest, Illinois.

A $250,000 home in Woodstock, is taxed at $7,000 (at a rate of $2.80 per $1,000), 87.4 percent higher than a Lake Geneva home of the same value, which carries $3,725 in taxes (at a rate of $1.49 per $1,000). Illinois’ income tax rate is 4.95 percent (an increase in 2017 from 3.75 percent) while Wisconsin’s ranges from 4 percent to 7.65 percent, depending on income.

Realtor Annette Zielinski, who relocated from Barrington, Illinois, to Keller Williams’ North Shore office in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin last year, thinks Lake Geneva is an incredible bargain for those relocating to Kenosha and Racine counties for work. Condos often list for just more than $200,000.

“Lake Geneva offers the golf-course communities and a wide range of condos around the lake,” she said.

Kenosha and Racine counties offer easy access to Chicago and Milwaukee for arts and other cultural opportunities, she said.

“You get a lot more house for $1.2 million in Wisconsin than in Illinois,” Ruzicka said.

A direct home comparison

A lakefront home in the Milwaukee North Shore suburb of Whitefish Bay, a five-bedroom, 4.5-bath property – built in 1931, and modernized with a chef-grade kitchen and new lower-level living space – is listing for $1,774,900. Comparatively, an equally charming French Provincial five-bedroom historical home in Lake Forest, Illinois, with four baths (plus two half baths), boasting a pool and coach house, and also along Lake Michigan, is on the market for $3,995,000.

Home price comparisons

Lake County, Illinois

Kenosha County, Wisconsin

Racine County, Wisconsin

Milwaukee County, Wisconsin

Median listing price

$319,900

$214,000

N/A

$154,900

Median listing price per square foot

$157

$141

$122

$118

Median sale price

$245,200

$167,800

$158,300

$165,600

Median home value

$236,100

$182,300

$228,500

$156,800

Average days on Zillow

105

51

58

74

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the state renegotiate its contract with Foxconn?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Milwaukee’s crumbling cultural assets

Funding solution needed for regional attractions

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Five reasons to participate in BizExpo
Five reasons to participate in BizExpo

Exhibiting is a great opportunity to demonstrate your leadership in the market

by Linda Crawford

<i>Seller</i> beware
Seller beware

Failure to disclose during a home sale could cost you

by Aaron Hall

Raising the bar on senior living
Raising the bar on senior living

Providers are continuing to revamp communities to meet demands

by Gene Guszkowski

Meet the modern apprenticeships
Meet the modern apprenticeships

The state of Wisconsin is expanding the apprenticeship model to new frontiers.

by Karen Morgan

Start early with Youth Apprenticeship
Start early with Youth Apprenticeship

A great investment for any Wisconsin business seeking qualified employees

by Karen Morgan

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Milwaukee Real Estate Breakfast for OneVillage Partners
The Wisconsin Club

05/14/20197:15 am-9:00 am

 Healthy Leaders, Healthy Community
Union Grove Municipal Building

05/15/201912:00 am-1:15 pm

2019 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics Luncheon
Italian Community Center

05/15/201912:00 am

Building a High-Performing Culture
Westmoor Country Club

05/21/20198:00 am-10:00 am

5 Ways to Grow Your Profits 61%
Reefpoint Brew House

05/22/20195:30 pm-7:30 pm