A snapshot of the health care landscape

Southeastern Wisconsin is home to several nationally-ranked health systems, including Advocate Aurora Health, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, Ascension Wisconsin and ProHealth Care Inc.

Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee and Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa are named annually among the best hospitals in the state on the U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals list. Aurora St. Luke’s ranks nationally for gynecology, cardiology and heart surgery, and geriatrics. Froedtert & MCW is also nationally ranked for several specialties, including ears, nose and throat, pulmonology and nephrology.

Community Memorial Hospital in Menomonee Falls, part of Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, ranks No. 1 among the nation’s top complex teaching medical centers, according to an annual study by Vizient, an alliance of U.S. academic medical centers and hospitals.

ProHealth Care, which operates hospitals in Waukesha and Oconomowoc, is recognized as a Truven Health Analytics Top Quintile Health System for high achievement in clinical performance, efficiency and patient satisfaction.

All of the major area health systems are growing, with expansion plans and projects underway. Froedtert Hospital is constructing a four-floor expansion on top of its 12-story Center for Advanced Care at its flagship campus, with several outpatient facilities and two micro-hospitals planned in the region. Advocate Aurora Health is building a new hospital, two clinics and a medical office building northeast of I-94 and Highway 20 in Mount Pleasant, along with a 100,000-square-foot outpatient care center west of I-94 in Pleasant Prairie. Ascension Wisconsin is building an 83,000-square-foot medical center at the northeast corner of Highway 20 and Highway H in Mount Pleasant, with plans for more investment in the Racine area over the next three years.

Largest health care facilities in southeastern Wisconsin:

Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee

Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa

Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, Wauwatosa

ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital, Waukesha

Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine

Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital, Milwaukee

Froedtert South Kenosha Medical Center, Kenosha

Aurora West Allis Medical Center, West Allis

Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital – St. Joseph Campus, Milwaukee

Aurora Medical Center, Grafton

Aurora Sinai Medical Center, Milwaukee