Sponsored Content: The 42

T h e 4 2

1134 N 9th St. Milwaukee, WI 53233

the-42.com

The 42 brings together work and entertainment. Located in Milwaukee’s Brewery District, the building offers high end office space, amenities, a new MKE Brewing Co brewery and headquarters, a restaurant and a 350-person venue space.

Stevens Construction Corp was the general contractor for The 42 – a complete renovation of a former Pabst Brewing Co. shipping center and warehouse.

Stevens Construction is one of the largest general contractors in the Upper Midwest. The company serves an array of markets and project types and has offices in Milwaukee, Madison and Minneapolis.

The company employs approximately 260 people and has won several awards for construction excellence. Matt Geobel, senior project manager for Stevens Construction, served as the project lead on The 42.

Can you briefly describe the components of The 42? What was the scope/size of the project from a building standpoint and what does the property include?

“The entire property was an existing shipping and warehouse for Pabst. Scott Lurie, owner of

F Street Investments LLC and principal of Jomela Properties, purchased the building in 2016. He sold the basement space to a company that created storage units in the basement prior to us starting our project. Our task was to take the upstairs portion of the warehouse- which had 25-foot ceilings and make it two levels with commercial offices, bar and restaurant space and a venue space. It’s an incredibly open space with a lot of natural light. There’s a 30 x 120 foot skylight in the concrete roof. When you’re in there during the summer it almost feels like you’re outside.”

Photos by: Richard Ebbers Photography

What challenges, if any, did you encounter with the property?

“There was some difficulty in doing the underfloor work while construction in the basement was nearing completion. We were just getting started on the work upstairs when they were finishing that project. We got an early start- trying to get everything down underfloor prior to the basement opening. We obviously wanted to make sure their space was protected while our space was completely open to the elements in some stages of the process. We demoed all the exterior and curtain walls during the rebuild. Originally it was an all brick building, we removed all the bricks on the outside wall and made it all windows. Making sure the space below was protected while we worked was sometimes a challenge.

There were some conservation features related to stormwater management. Can you tell me about those aspects of the project?

“We received a grant from MMSD to disconnect the buildings storm water connection and provide a storm water detention basin in the parking lot. The design included 700 linear feet of 8 foot diameter galvanized piping. During installation of the large piping, foundations from a previous structure were encountered deep below surface that required heavy equipment to break and remove.

Can you talk about the overall design of the project? What partners did you work with, and what was that process like?

Design of the building was created by Rinka- they did a lot of modeling through different renditions and ideas throughout the entire process. They did a great job. It was a very collaborative project- all stakeholders maintained constant communication and provided input during the build if something changed or evolved.

The building has spectacular views and great daylighting with massive windows and an enormous skylight in the roof. The office space includes several amenities including a workout room that has top of the line equipment, a spa, a coffee shop and an open-spaced community lounge. There’s some unique design features including dividing partitions, architectural objects and hanging structures to break up the space.

What was the timeline for the project? Were all deadlines met/exceeded?

We started in July of 2017 and we finished roughly a month ahead of schedule in August 2018. The lower level tenant was complete with their project in July of 2017 and we started some of our plumbing and underfloor work in May of 2017.

Stevens Construction relocated its Milwaukee offices to The 42 – from your perspective what does the space offer for visitors? Tenants and customers?

Yes, we moved into the building in August of 2018 once the building was nearing completion. When we started, it wasn’t the intention for us to move into the office. By the time we were about half way through though we decided. I think we saw how nice the building is, the spectacular views, the great parking situation – it’s a nice area with great amenities and we’ve got easy access to everything.