Futurist David Zach will provide insight at Family & Closely Held Business Summit

Nationally-recognized futurist David Zach will provide a business owner’s guide to the future as the keynote speaker for the annual Family & Closely Held Business Summit, presented by BizTimes Media.

The event will be held on Thursday, June 13, from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Italian Community Center, 631 E. Chicago St. in Milwaukee.

Zach will provide forecasts and observations about the business world, covering topics ranging from artificial intelligence to generational workforce shifts.

Zach has delivered presentations throughout North America and Europe to more than 1,500 clients, ranging from the American Bankers Association to the Oklahoma National Guard. He has served on the board of the American Institute of Architects.

Following Zach’s 30-minute talk, four Wisconsin family business leaders will provide insights, philosophies and stories about how they have navigated the complex issues related to growing a successful closely-held business. Those speakers will include:

Dan Ariens, chairman and chief executive officer of Brillion-based Ariens Co.

chairman and chief executive officer of Brillion-based Ariens Co. Paul Bartolotta, chef and co-owner and Keith Trafton, chief operating officer and managing partner of Milwaukee-based The Bartolotta Restaurants

chef and co-owner and chief operating officer and managing partner of Milwaukee-based The Bartolotta Restaurants Nick Chiappetta, chief operating officer and Tony Chiappetta, chief executive officer at Chiappetta Shoes

chief operating officer and chief executive officer at Chiappetta Shoes Jerry Weidmann, president of Brookfield-based Wisconsin Lift Truck Corp., which is part of Wolter Group LLC

Following their remarks, there will be a Q&A with Ariens, Bartolotta, Trafton and Weidmann, led by David Borst, executive director and chief operating officer of Family Business Leadership Partners.

After the presentations, there will be 11 concurrent roundtable sessions led by family and closely-held company leaders from area businesses. The roundtable discussion leaders will include:

Nick and Tony Chiappetta

Bill Edstrom, Jr., former family business owner, shareholder, Avidity Sciences

former family business owner, shareholder, Avidity Sciences Jake Hansen, principal, Jacsten Holdings

principal, Jacsten Holdings Jay Koenitzer, stockholder and board member, Helwig Carbon Products Inc.

stockholder and board member, Helwig Carbon Products Inc. Sam Maglio, president, Maglio Cos.

president, Maglio Cos. Jacqueline L. Messler, Trusts, Estates & Succession Planning Attorney, Davis|Kuelthau

Trusts, Estates & Succession Planning Attorney, Davis|Kuelthau Bob Piekenbrock Jr., Founding Member, Schmid Family Council and Patty Piekenbrock Reiman, Schmid Family Council Founding Member and Communications Director, Crescent Electric Supply Company

Founding Member, Schmid Family Council and Schmid Family Council Founding Member and Communications Director, Crescent Electric Supply Company James Phelps, president, JCP Construction LLC

president, JCP Construction LLC Maria Rupena Karczewski, president, Rupena’s Fine Foods

president, Rupena’s Fine Foods Richard A. Smith, CEO, R.A. Smith Inc.

CEO, R.A. Smith Inc. Robyn Trester-Vaupel, president, Trester-Metropolitan

The Family & Closely Held Business Summit is sponsored by Davis & Kuelthau, The Riverwood Wealth Management Group at Morgan Stanley, National Exchange Bank & Trust, and SVA. Vistage, Family Business Legacy Partners and the UW-Madison School of Business family Business Center are event partners.

