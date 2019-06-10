Classic bike

This photo, taken circa 1913, shows a man posing on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. A horse-and-buggy is coming up behind him. Harley-Davidson Inc. was established in 1903 in Milwaukee and grew into an international household name. The company last year celebrated its 115th anniversary.
— This photo is from the Milwaukee Public Museum’s Photo Archives collection.
