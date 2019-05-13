Bucks fever

The Milwaukee Bucks’ NBA Playoff run was marked by citywide fanfare. The Milwaukee River was dyed green, The Hop and two downtown skybridges were decorated with Bucks playoff images, BMO Harris Bank lit its downtown Milwaukee office tower with an 18-story “Fear the Deer” display and all 400 Milwaukee County Transit System buses displayed messages like “Go Bucks!” and “Fear the Deer!”

For all of its playoff games, the team throws watch parties on the plaza outside Fiserv Forum with food, drinks, games, a DJ, retail shops, contests to win playoff tickets and other activities.

The Bucks swept the Detroit Pistons in their first-round series, allowing them to advance in the playoffs for the first time since 2001.

Bango waves a Bucks flag during the pregame show. Fans stream into the atrium of Fiserv Forum before tipoff. Dave Sachse of Midwest Perks and Amanda Sachse sporting their new “Built to Stay” giveaway t-shirts. Fans watch the pregame show. Former Bucks player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (middle). A fan grabs a beer at one of the full-service bars in the main concourse. Ahead of Game 1 of the Pistons series, the Bucks dyed a portion of the Milwaukee River bright green. (Photo by Gary Dineen.) Bucks majority co-owner Marc Lasry. A view of the court from the lower seating bowl. The Bucks defeated the Detroit Pistons 121 to 86 in Game 1 of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs. Fans gathered at the beer garden adjacent to Fiserv Forum to watch Game 2 of the Pistons series. Bango steps off The Hop to make surprise visits to businesses along the route. (Photo by Gary Dineen.) Hip-hop artist Ohana Bam performed during halftime with the Milwaukee Bucks dancers. Jeff Yabuki, president, CEO and director of Fiserv Inc. Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo warms up for Game 1 versus the Pistons. Fiserv Forum illuminated during Game 2 of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs. The Bucks decorated one of The Hop streetcars with playoff branding. (Photo by Gary Dineen.) Bango poses for a selfie.