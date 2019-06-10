BizTracker: First quarter 2019

Wisconsin companies exported

$5.42 billion

in goods during the first quarter of 2019, a 0.66% drop from Q1 of 2018, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The City of Milwaukee’s population decreased by

1,880

last year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Wisconsin’s unemployment rate was

2.8%

in April, a record low for the state.

Tourism generated a total of

$5.7 billion

in business sales to the greater Milwaukee area in 2018, according to the Wisconsin Department of Tourism

Wisconsin’s real gross domestic product grew

2.5%

in 2018, the second-largest increase in the Midwest and the state’s strongest year of economic growth since 2010.