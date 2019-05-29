Municipal garage

Glance at Yesteryear

by

May 29, 2019, 11:31 AM



This photo, taken by James Conklin circa 1939, shows the interior of the municipal garage at 1540 W. Canal St. in Milwaukee. The building, which is near Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, now houses the City of Milwaukee sign shop, traffic control and electrical services operations.

