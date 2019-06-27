Los Angeles-based X-Golf simulator coming to Brookfield

Los Angeles-based indoor golf simulator company X-Golf America Inc. will open its first Wisconsin location in Brookfield this fall.

The 6,000-square-foot venue, taking over a former warehouse building at 12565 W. Feerick St., will include seven high-tech golf simulators and a full bar and kitchen, positioning itself as a destination for social interaction and year-round play.

“It’s user friendly in terms of removing barriers of entry to outdoor play like pace of play… it’s really good for kids or newcomers to the game because you go as fast or as slow as you want,” said Ryan D’Arcy, director of operations at X-Golf.

It is one of several indoor golf-related entertainment concepts that are in the works throughout the area. Other projects include Luxe Golf Bays at the Ballpark Commons project at The Rock Sports Complex in Franklin, Topgolf Swing Suites at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and an indoor golf entertainment complex that could open in the Deer District surrounding Fiserv Forum.

X-Golf currently operates 11 indoor golf centers across the U.S. It plans to open 15 additional locations by late winter, specifically targeting Midwest and East Coast cities including Minneapolis, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia and Indianapolis, D’Arcy, said.

“It’s exciting for us because we’re opening the brand to quite a few new markets that maybe haven’t heard of us yet,” he said.

Local franchisees Shawn DeMain and Luke Larson plan to expand across the state as quickly as possible. After they open X-Golf in Brookfield, they will turn their attention toward downtown or north Milwaukee and Appleton as sites for additional locations, DeMain said.

The concept will cater to golfers of all levels of experience, DeMain said. In addition to simulators available for an hourly rate, X-Golf offers weekly league play, tournaments and lessons from an in-house licensed PGA golf pro.

“There are similar concepts in the area that are more like a bar that has simulators,” he said. “We want to be the opposite… a golf facility that also has a bar.”

And with its food and beverage program, X-Golf’s facilities are also popular venues for corporate events or private parties.

“This provides unique experience where you can play golf and be connected with the group you’re with,” DeMain said.

X-Golf’s Brookfield location is slated for an early- to- mid-September opening.