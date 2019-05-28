uBreakiFix opens in Greenfield, aims for area growth

Owners planning three more locations over 18 months

by

May 28, 2019, 1:22 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/retail/ubreakifix-opens-in-greenfield-aims-for-area-growth/

Technology repair store uBreakiFix recently opened a new franchise location in Greenfield.

The Orlando, Florida-based company “services anything with a power button,” including smartphones, gaming systems, tablets, computers and drones.

Its new greenfield store at 7440 W. Holmes Ave. is the first location for franchise owners Katie Ryan Pluer, Shannon Lopez and Kristen Pfeifer.

The trio plans to open three additional locations over the next 18 months, in Oak Creek, Racine, and Kenosha.

“As proud Greenfield natives and self-proclaimed female tech trio, we could not be more excited to open our first uBreakiFix store,” Pluer said. “We are thrilled to join a company that values customer service above everything in an industry that is continuing to grow. Even more, we’re looking forward to giving back to our community by meeting various technology needs and creating career opportunities within our stores.”

The Greenfield store is the seventh uBreakiFix location to open in the Milwaukee area.

Since its 2009 founding, uBreakiFix has expanded to 500 locations across the U.S. and Canada. The company opened nearly 130 new stores in 2018 and plans to increase growth in 2019.

