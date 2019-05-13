Style: motorcycle apparel

Cycle King Jacket

$829 at Harley-Davidson Museum, Milwaukee

This heavy leather motorcycle jacket is part of the Harley-Davidson Archives Collection and can only be purchased from the Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee. This jacket, a replica of the original, features D-pockets, which were added to motorcycle jackets after WWII. Introduced in 1947, the pockets have more space and feature a red plaid interior for extra warmth.

Men’s FXRG Waterproof Overpant

$550 at House of Harley-Davidson, Milwaukee

These overpants offer a comfortable layer over jeans due to the non-bulking fabrication. For extra grip, there are waterproof leather heat shields with thigh vents for airflow. Buckle waist tabs with hidden back waist stretch for a custom fit, and zipper hip pockets keep items from falling out. These pants are offered at any Harley-Davidson dealership.

Harley-Davidson Men’s Boom! Audio N02 Full-Face Helmet

$529 at House of Harley-Davidson, Milwaukee

This sleek helmet offers a fiberglass composite shell and a double D-ring chin strap with chin and forehead venting. Not only is it comfy and stylish, but it also features a built-in Sena 20S Bluetooth communication system that links up to eight riders for intercom, integrated speakers and microphone, with no setup or install needed.

Women’s FXRG Switchback Riding Jacket

$529 at House of Harley-Davidson, Milwaukee

This waterproof jacket is durable for all seasons and conditions. It includes a heat-reflective liner system and lightweight body armor for comfort. A nylon oxford zip-off panel reveals a mesh jacket. This jacket includes vertical side vents and two back exit vents for air flow. There is also armor at the elbows and shoulders for added protection. This jacket is available at any Harley-Davidson dealership.