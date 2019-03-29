Shopko announces 1,715 additional layoffs as liquidation begins

Company to close all stores by June

by

March 29, 2019, 1:44 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/retail/shopko-announces-1715-more-layoffs-as-liquidation-begins/

Photo credit: Shutterstock.com

Green Bay-based Shopko will layoff an additional 1,715 workers as the company winds down its retail operations.

A WARN notice filed Thursday with the state Department of Workforce Development lists 39 Wisconsin store locations that will be affected beginning June 16, including optical store locations in Mequon and Waukesha, both with four employees.

The announcement comes almost two weeks after Shopko said it would close all stores throughout its Central, Western and the Pacific Northwest footprint and begin liquidation sales, taking place over the next 10 to 12 weeks.

In January, the retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, initially announcing it would close 107 stores, later climbing to 251 stores.

The shutdown occurs as Shopko was unable to find a buyer to keep its retail operations afloat, but it is “evaluating strategic options for its optical business,” the company said in a March 18 news release.

Those freestanding optical locations had seen success in 2018, so the company had originally planned to relocate over 20 optical stores to freestanding locations and open additional freestanding optical locations later this year. Before the wind-down, the company’s Mequon and Waukesha opticals would have been the only Shopko stores in southeastern Wisconsin and two of just 39 locations slated to remain open.

Shopko joins a growing roster of struggling brick-and-mortar retailers that have recently closed stores, filed for bankruptcy or have gone out of business, including Bon Ton, Payless ShoeSource, Charlotte Russe, Gymboree, Toys ‘R’ Us and Sears.

Photo credit: Shutterstock.com

Green Bay-based Shopko will layoff an additional 1,715 workers as the company winds down its retail operations.

A WARN notice filed Thursday with the state Department of Workforce Development lists 39 Wisconsin store locations that will be affected beginning June 16, including optical store locations in Mequon and Waukesha, both with four employees.

The announcement comes almost two weeks after Shopko said it would close all stores throughout its Central, Western and the Pacific Northwest footprint and begin liquidation sales, taking place over the next 10 to 12 weeks.

In January, the retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, initially announcing it would close 107 stores, later climbing to 251 stores.

The shutdown occurs as Shopko was unable to find a buyer to keep its retail operations afloat, but it is “evaluating strategic options for its optical business,” the company said in a March 18 news release.

Those freestanding optical locations had seen success in 2018, so the company had originally planned to relocate over 20 optical stores to freestanding locations and open additional freestanding optical locations later this year. Before the wind-down, the company’s Mequon and Waukesha opticals would have been the only Shopko stores in southeastern Wisconsin and two of just 39 locations slated to remain open.

Shopko joins a growing roster of struggling brick-and-mortar retailers that have recently closed stores, filed for bankruptcy or have gone out of business, including Bon Ton, Payless ShoeSource, Charlotte Russe, Gymboree, Toys ‘R’ Us and Sears.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Milwaukee will host the 2020 Democratic National Convention. Is this a good thing, or a bad thing?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Foxconn: Searching for a clear vision

Will the Taiwanese tech giant fulfill its promises?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Brexit: How it still will likely impact your portfolio
Brexit: How it still will likely impact your portfolio

Eventually, the markets, investors, and everyday people will have to come to grips with the decisions made in the U.K.

by Dave Spano

Open data is essential to fixing health care
Open data is essential to fixing health care

Lack of data sharing is a key reason why we are not seeing improvements

by Jim Mueller

Department of Labor proposes new changes to overtime law
Department of Labor proposes new changes to overtime law

The proposed rule would make more than a million additional American workers eligible for overtime

by Laurie Meyer

Apprenticeship: A Wisconsin tradition
Apprenticeship: A Wisconsin tradition

Many employers don't realize they, too, can be a part of this great tradition

by Karen Morgan

Consolidation in health care, disruption coming soon?
Consolidation in health care, disruption coming soon?

Local and national insurers are continuing to partner, innovate and adapt

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum - presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel Grand Ballroom

04/03/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Waukesha 2035 - presented by BizTimes Media
The Ingleside Hotel (formerly the Country Springs)

04/26/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Wisconsin Servant Leader Citywide Meeting
Wisconsin Lutheran College

04/02/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

M&A Forum - presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel Grand Ballroom

04/03/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Get Everything You Want From Your Business With EOS®
Westmoor Country Club

04/12/20198:00 am-10:00 am

6 Secrets to Creating a Business That Works
Reefpoint Brew House

04/17/20195:30 pm-7:30 pm

Waukesha 2035 - presented by BizTimes Media
The Ingleside Hotel (formerly the Country Springs)

04/26/20197:00 am-11:00 am