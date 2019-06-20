Saks OFF 5TH to close store at The Mayfair Collection

Retailer's first and only Wisconsin location

by

June 20, 2019, 10:43 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/retail/saks-off-5th-to-close-store-at-the-mayfair-collection/

Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH plans to close its Mayfair Collection store location in late September.

Store closing signs have been posted inside and on the exterior of the building.

The closure was confirmed Thursday by Alex Herbert, a supervisor at the Wauwatosa store. He said the company told employees on June 13 that it will close that location as well as a number of its Chicago-area stores.

Ahead of its Sept. 30 close date, Saks OFF 5TH is now offering a 20% discount for clearance items, but will eventually mark down prices on all items in the store, Herbert said.

Saks OFF 5TH is owned by Canada-based Hudson’s Bay Company, which also operates Saks Fifth Avenue Lord + Taylor, Home Outfitters and Galeria Kaufhof. The retailer currently has 129 retail locations, according to its website. Representatives of Hudson’s could not immediately be reached for comment.

Its Mayfair Collection store opened in 2014 as Saks OFF 5TH’s first and only Wisconsin location. It currently operates five stores in the Chicago area.

