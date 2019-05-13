Milwaukee River views

This photo, taken circa 1937, shows the Milwaukee River running south through downtown Milwaukee. In the photo are ads for Marine National Exchange Bank and Badger Candy Co. On the right side is the Gimbels department store. It is now an office building and hotel with a Planet Fitness on the first floor.
