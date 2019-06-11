Kohl’s to close all Off/Aisle locations

Three in Milwaukee-area, one in New Jersey

by

June 11, 2019, 2:17 PM

Menomonee Falls-based Kohl’s Corp. on Tuesday announced plans to wind down its Off/Aisle discount concept and close those stores on Aug. 3.

Kohl’s operates three Off/Aisle locations in the Milwaukee-area, at The Mayfair Collection in Wauwatosa, on East Sunset Drive in Waukesha and at the Marketplace of Brown Deer in Brown Deer, and one in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

“We appreciate all we’ve learned during the Off/Aisle test about inventory management, operational efficiency, store experience and nimble, empowered store leadership,” Jen Johnson, senior vice president of communications at Kohl’s said in a statement. “We also learned that our strength and ongoing improvements in inventory management across the company does not allow us to appropriately stock Off/Aisle stores at scale.”

Kohl’s first rolled out the concept in 2015 with its New Jersey store location. The three additional stores opened in Milwaukee during the following two years.

“We thank all of the associates who did a tremendous job with the Off/Aisle test,” Johnson said. “All associates from the Off/Aisle locations will have the opportunity to retain employment at nearby Kohl’s locations.”

