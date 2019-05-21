Kohl’s teams up with Fanatics to expand line of sports apparel

Partnership with designer Jason Wu also announced

by

May 21, 2019, 11:21 AM

Kohl’s Corp. has partnered with sports apparel e-retailer giant Fanatics Inc. to bolster its online selection of professional and collegiate sport merchandise.

The Menomonee Falls-based retailer on Monday announced plans to avail the expanded assortment at Kohls.com beginning this fall. It will include officially licensed men’s, women’s, and kids apparel, jerseys, hats, collectibles, and tailgating and novelty products for teams in the NFL, NCAA, NBA, MLB, NHL and MLS, among others.

Jacksonville, Fl.-based Fanatics operates 300 online and brick-and-mortar stores across the globe, according to its website.

It has licensing rights with all major professional sports leagues, major media brands and more than 200 collegiate and professional sports organizations.

“We are continually seeking opportunities to evolve our product offerings in order to give our customers even more of what they’re looking for, and this expanded partnership with Fanatics conveniently brings more officially-licensed products across more favorite sports teams to Kohls.com,” said Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer.

As part of the partnership, inventory will be available for purchase directly via Kohls.com, but orders will be filled and shipped by Fanatics.

Kohl’s this week also announced a collaboration with globally-renowned designer Jason Wu, who will roll out a limited-edition women’s apparel “capsule” at Kohl’s stores and Kohls.com during the upcoming holiday season.

Beginning in November, the line will feature holiday fashion pieces including dresses, jumpsuits and jackets.

“I am excited to bring my designs to the Kohl’s customer and give her beautifully designed pieces that will add dimension to her wardrobe,” said Jason Wu, who is based in New York City. “My inspiration for the capsule comes from classic Hollywood glamour, elegant pieces that are perfect for any festive occasion.”

Kohl’s has garnered a number of partnerships with notable designers or consumer-facing companies such as Amazon, Mary Kate and Ashley Olson and Planet Fitness.

