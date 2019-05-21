All Dressbarn stores to close as company winds down operations

Women’s clothing store Dressbarn this week became the latest brick-and-mortar retailer to bite the dust.

Dressbarn owner, Mahwah, N.J.-based Ascena Retail Group Inc., on Monday announced plans to close all 660 store locations in 49 states as it shuts down the company after almost 60 years in business.

Those closures include six full-price and outlet stores across southeastern Wisconsin, at Brookfield Fashion Center in Brookfield, Johnson Creek Premium Outlets in Johnson Creek, Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets in Pleasant Prairie, Mount Pleasant Village Center in Racine, Deer Trace Shopping Center in Kohler and Paradise Pavillion in West Bend.

Dressbarn has a total of 11 Wisconsin locations.

The decision comes as Ascena shifts focus to brands that have seen more profit, according to the announcement. The women’s retailer also owns Justice, Lane Bryant and Cacique, and is the parent company of Ann Inc., which operates Ann Taylor and Loft stores.

Ascena earlier this month sold its Maurices retail chain for $300 million to an affiliate of London-based OpCapita LLP.

Dressbarn joins a growing roster of struggling regional and national brick-and-mortar retailers that have recently closed stores, filed for bankruptcy or have gone out of business, including Shopko, Bon-Ton, Payless ShoeSource, Charlotte Russe, Gymboree, Toys ‘R’ Us and Sears.