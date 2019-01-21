Wisconsin home sales dip in 2018

But prices rose on low inventory

by

January 21, 2019, 12:55 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/real-estate/wisconsin-home-sales-dip-in-2018/

The number of homes sold in Wisconsin dipped 2.2 percent in 2018, compared to 2017, according to the latest report from the Wisconsin Realtors Association.

Home for sale

Despite the dip, 2018 still had the third most home sales in the state since 2007, the WRA said.

“We had a very solid year for sales, even though we had weak inventories again in 2018,” said WRA
chairwoman Jean Stefaniak. “With the exception of higher-priced homes, supply has been very low, giving
sellers the clear advantage in most of the markets across Wisconsin.”

The prices of homes sold in the state rose 7 percent in 2018 to an average of $184,000. The low inventory levels of homes for sale contributed to the rise in prices, the WRA said.

“Strong demand and relatively weak supply in 2018 created significant price pressure,” said WRA
president and CEO Michael Theo. “Housing affordability has definitely slipped this year. We’ve got opposing forces when you look at changes in income, home prices and mortgage rates. On the one hand, the strong economy has increased family income levels, which tend to improve affordability, but that’s countered by strong price appreciation and the upward drift in mortgage rates.”

Home sales slowed at the end of the year in the state, with the number of sales down 13.1 percent compared to December of 2017. Home sale prices in the state were up 5.3 percent to $179,000 in December.

For the eight county southeastern Wisconsin area, sales were down 2.3 percent in 2018 but median home sale prices rose 6.4 percent.

2018 home sale prices by county, according to the WRA:

  • Washington, $237,250, up 10 percent
  • Racine, $169,900, up 9.3 percent
  • Walworth, $210,000, up 7.7 percent
  • Ozaukee, $297,500, up 7.2 percent
  • Sheboygan, $150,000, up 6.4 percent
  • Kenosha, $174,900, up 6 percent
  • Milwaukee, $158,000, up 6 percent
  • Waukesha, $289,900, up 5 percent

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.

The number of homes sold in Wisconsin dipped 2.2 percent in 2018, compared to 2017, according to the latest report from the Wisconsin Realtors Association.

Home for sale

Despite the dip, 2018 still had the third most home sales in the state since 2007, the WRA said.

“We had a very solid year for sales, even though we had weak inventories again in 2018,” said WRA
chairwoman Jean Stefaniak. “With the exception of higher-priced homes, supply has been very low, giving
sellers the clear advantage in most of the markets across Wisconsin.”

The prices of homes sold in the state rose 7 percent in 2018 to an average of $184,000. The low inventory levels of homes for sale contributed to the rise in prices, the WRA said.

“Strong demand and relatively weak supply in 2018 created significant price pressure,” said WRA
president and CEO Michael Theo. “Housing affordability has definitely slipped this year. We’ve got opposing forces when you look at changes in income, home prices and mortgage rates. On the one hand, the strong economy has increased family income levels, which tend to improve affordability, but that’s countered by strong price appreciation and the upward drift in mortgage rates.”

Home sales slowed at the end of the year in the state, with the number of sales down 13.1 percent compared to December of 2017. Home sale prices in the state were up 5.3 percent to $179,000 in December.

For the eight county southeastern Wisconsin area, sales were down 2.3 percent in 2018 but median home sale prices rose 6.4 percent.

2018 home sale prices by county, according to the WRA:

  • Washington, $237,250, up 10 percent
  • Racine, $169,900, up 9.3 percent
  • Walworth, $210,000, up 7.7 percent
  • Ozaukee, $297,500, up 7.2 percent
  • Sheboygan, $150,000, up 6.4 percent
  • Kenosha, $174,900, up 6 percent
  • Milwaukee, $158,000, up 6 percent
  • Waukesha, $289,900, up 5 percent

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you support a sales tax increase to pay for numerous Milwaukee County capital projects including the Milwaukee Public Museum, Mitchell Park Domes, parks and others?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Slowdown ahead

Economic Trends 2019

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Make 2019 the year you got real
Make 2019 the year you got real

Establish how much you need for retirement, and then follow through

by Dave Spano

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/25/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Executive Leadership Forum - presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

03/21/20197:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum - presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel Grand Ballroom

04/03/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Waukesha 2035 - presented by BizTimes Media
The Ingleside Hotel (formerly the Country Springs)

04/26/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

How to Hire and Retain "A" Players in a Tight Labor Economy
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

01/24/20198:00 am-10:00 am

Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/25/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Innovative Hiring and Recruiting Practices
ManpowerGroup Headquarters

01/30/20197:30 am-9:00 am

Ms. Creative Class
Schlitz Park

01/30/20196:00 pm-8:00 pm

Real Estate Forum: Embracing Change
Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery

02/07/20192:30 pm-6:00 pm