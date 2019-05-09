Wilson’s Island on Pewaukee Lake sold for $670,000

Island property includes two cottages, three piers

May 09, 2019, 12:17 PM

Wilson’s Island on Pewaukee Lake has been sold for $670,000.

Wilson’s Island on Pewaukee Lake. (Credit: Lindy Enterprises)

State records show the 3-acre island was purchased recently by Green’s Machines Properties LLC, which is registered to real estate investor Stephen Green of Waukesha. The island, which includes 1,400 feet of water frontage, two cottages, three piers and a storage shed, was acquired from JML Holdings LLC, a real estate investment firm registered to businessman Jim Lindenberg.

In addition to JML Holdings, Lindenberg owns Lindy Enterprises Inc., a business consulting company. He previously owned the Milwaukee Wave indoor soccer team, Waukesha patio and rec room retailer Master Z’s and World Class Wire & Cable Inc., in Waukesha.

The island first went up for sale last year. It is located toward the northeastern portion of the lake, just north of the Starke Peninsula. Pewaukee Lake sits just north of Interstate 94 and east of Highway 83.

Wilson’s Island offers the “ultimate retreat,” according to the Lindy Enterprises website.

