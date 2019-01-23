Water’s Edge condo project underway in Sheboygan

Construction is underway on the Water’s Edge condos in Sheboygan, the first new condo complex to be built in the city in at least 10 years, according to a news release from project developer Water’s Edge Development of Sheboygan LLC.

The new condos are being built on North 15th Street between Wisconsin Avenue and Niagara Avenue. The 32 two-bedroom units will feature private balconies, nine-foot ceilings and river access via a community dock. The luxury townhouse condos will be ready for occupancy in early summer 2019, and will sell for between $220,000 and $260,000.

The 32-unit project will go toward meeting the need of new condos in the area. A study commissioned by the Sheboygan County Economic Development Corporation and the city shows the need for 162 new condos, according to the release.

“We designed Water’s Edge with the results of the study and feedback from local realtors in mind,” said Paul Weaver of Water’s Edge.

The $7 million project is receiving $700,000 from the city through tax increment financing.