Wangard Partners plans to build roughly 200 apartments on KK in Harbor District

Construction anticipated to start this fall

by

April 01, 2019, 1:55 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/real-estate/wangard-partners-plans-to-build-roughly-200-apartments-on-kk-in-harbor-district/

Wauwatosa-based developer Wangard Partners is putting forward plans to develop roughly 200 apartment units at a parcel on South First Street along the Kinnickinnic River in Milwaukee’s Harbor District, near where Michels Corp. and Komatsu Mining Corp. are working on major developments of their own.

1958-1972 S. First St. (Credit: Google)

Mark Lake, director of development with Wangard, said the proposed development for the property at 1958-1972 S. First St., the site of the former Commercial Heat Treating Plant, would also include about 10,000 square feet of commercial or retail space.

Also included in the proposed development would be an extension of the city’s public Riverwalk. Lake said the project would allow a new roughly 560-foot segment to be added.

The developer recently submitted a request with the city to change the zoning of that property, which currently calls for heavy industrial uses.

“We had to get it to a use that would allow for market-rate apartments and retail,” Lake said.

He added that he expects all necessary city approvals to be granted by around September. Assuming these approvals are met, construction would start sometime in the fall.

Lake said an important component of this development is its proximity to other major development projects that will eventually bring with them new demand for area housing and retail offerings.

Such projects include R1ver, a $100 mixed-use development going up at the former Horney Goat property 2011-2029 S. First St. where Brownsville-based infrastructure contractor Michels is planning to locate its regional office, as well as Komatsu Mining Corp.’s $285 million new headquarters and manufacturing facility, which will be built at the former Solvay Coke site along the west side of the Kinnickinnic River, south of East Greenfield Avenue.

“We like all the uses that are coming into the area, and having Michels and Komatsu as neighbors doesn’t hurt,” said Lake. “There are not a lot of supportive uses for Komatsu and Michels in the area and we’d like to contribute to that.”

Wangard is also the developer of the Freshwater Plaza, a mixed-use project near the corner of South First Street and Greenfield Avenue in Walker’s Point, which includes a 46,000-square-foot Cermak Fresh Market store, a four-story, 76-unit apartment building with first-floor retail space, a Sherwin Williams paint store and a planned Summit Credit Union branch.

Lake said the 76 apartment units at Freshwater Plaza took only a matter of months to be filled after they first opened, which encouraged the developer to look at building even more in the area. Wangard has plans to develop a second mixed-use building at Freshwater Plaza, which would add another 76 apartment units there. Lake said plans are moving forward with that building, though there is no timeframe on when it would be constructed.

Wauwatosa-based developer Wangard Partners is putting forward plans to develop roughly 200 apartment units at a parcel on South First Street along the Kinnickinnic River in Milwaukee’s Harbor District, near where Michels Corp. and Komatsu Mining Corp. are working on major developments of their own.

1958-1972 S. First St. (Credit: Google)

Mark Lake, director of development with Wangard, said the proposed development for the property at 1958-1972 S. First St., the site of the former Commercial Heat Treating Plant, would also include about 10,000 square feet of commercial or retail space.

Also included in the proposed development would be an extension of the city’s public Riverwalk. Lake said the project would allow a new roughly 560-foot segment to be added.

The developer recently submitted a request with the city to change the zoning of that property, which currently calls for heavy industrial uses.

“We had to get it to a use that would allow for market-rate apartments and retail,” Lake said.

He added that he expects all necessary city approvals to be granted by around September. Assuming these approvals are met, construction would start sometime in the fall.

Lake said an important component of this development is its proximity to other major development projects that will eventually bring with them new demand for area housing and retail offerings.

Such projects include R1ver, a $100 mixed-use development going up at the former Horney Goat property 2011-2029 S. First St. where Brownsville-based infrastructure contractor Michels is planning to locate its regional office, as well as Komatsu Mining Corp.’s $285 million new headquarters and manufacturing facility, which will be built at the former Solvay Coke site along the west side of the Kinnickinnic River, south of East Greenfield Avenue.

“We like all the uses that are coming into the area, and having Michels and Komatsu as neighbors doesn’t hurt,” said Lake. “There are not a lot of supportive uses for Komatsu and Michels in the area and we’d like to contribute to that.”

Wangard is also the developer of the Freshwater Plaza, a mixed-use project near the corner of South First Street and Greenfield Avenue in Walker’s Point, which includes a 46,000-square-foot Cermak Fresh Market store, a four-story, 76-unit apartment building with first-floor retail space, a Sherwin Williams paint store and a planned Summit Credit Union branch.

Lake said the 76 apartment units at Freshwater Plaza took only a matter of months to be filled after they first opened, which encouraged the developer to look at building even more in the area. Wangard has plans to develop a second mixed-use building at Freshwater Plaza, which would add another 76 apartment units there. Lake said plans are moving forward with that building, though there is no timeframe on when it would be constructed.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

How far will the Milwaukee Bucks advance in the NBA playoffs?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Big bucks: Fiserv’s $22 billion deal

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Brexit: How it still will likely impact your portfolio
Brexit: How it still will likely impact your portfolio

Eventually, the markets, investors, and everyday people will have to come to grips with the decisions made in the U.K.

by Dave Spano

Open data is essential to fixing health care
Open data is essential to fixing health care

Lack of data sharing is a key reason why we are not seeing improvements

by Jim Mueller

Department of Labor proposes new changes to overtime law
Department of Labor proposes new changes to overtime law

The proposed rule would make more than a million additional American workers eligible for overtime

by Laurie Meyer

Apprenticeship: A Wisconsin tradition
Apprenticeship: A Wisconsin tradition

Many employers don't realize they, too, can be a part of this great tradition

by Karen Morgan

Consolidation in health care, disruption coming soon?
Consolidation in health care, disruption coming soon?

Local and national insurers are continuing to partner, innovate and adapt

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum - presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel Grand Ballroom

04/03/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Waukesha 2035 - presented by BizTimes Media
The Ingleside Hotel (formerly the Country Springs)

04/26/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Wisconsin Servant Leader Citywide Meeting
Wisconsin Lutheran College

04/02/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

M&A Forum - presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel Grand Ballroom

04/03/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Get Everything You Want From Your Business With EOS®
Westmoor Country Club

04/12/20198:00 am-10:00 am

6 Secrets to Creating a Business That Works
Reefpoint Brew House

04/17/20195:30 pm-7:30 pm

Waukesha 2035 - presented by BizTimes Media
The Ingleside Hotel (formerly the Country Springs)

04/26/20197:00 am-11:00 am