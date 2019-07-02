University Club Tower condo sold for $1 million

Investor flips both units on building’s 27th floor

by

July 02, 2019, 12:05 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/real-estate/university-club-tower-condo-sold-for-about-1-million/

An investor that in December purchased both of the condos on the 27th floor of the University Club Tower near the lakefront in downtown Milwaukee has flipped them for a profit of about $140,000.

Lake East LLC bought the two condos on the 27th floor of University Club Tower for $2,984,931, according to state records, which said the agent of Lake East LLC was Katherine Gehl, the retired president and chief executive officer of Germantown-based Gehl Foods Inc. The Gehl family sold the company in 2015 to a private equity firm.

Lake East has now sold the two condos on the 27th floor of University Club Tower for a total of $3,125,000, turning a profit of $140,000 on the flips.

One of those condos, unit 2701 in the building, was recently sold for $1,075,000 by Lake East LLC to the John L. Beagle and Gwyneth Jones Beagle Living Trust, according to state records. The 2,447-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo has an assessed value of $1,438,500, according to city records.

John Beagle is the chief executive officer, managing director and co-founder of Milwaukee-based investment bank Grace Matthews.

The other condo, unit 2702, a 3,964-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.5-bath unit, was sold in February for $2,050,000, to Matthew Bartel, co-founder of Digital Measures, according to state records. It has an assessed value of about $2.2 million, according to the city.

Digital Measures was acquired last year byNew York-based Watermark.

The University Club Tower is a 36-story, 53-unit luxury condo building at 825 N. Prospect Ave. that was completed in 2007 and developed by Mandel Group. It is the tallest residential building in the state.

An investor that in December purchased both of the condos on the 27th floor of the University Club Tower near the lakefront in downtown Milwaukee has flipped them for a profit of about $140,000.

Lake East LLC bought the two condos on the 27th floor of University Club Tower for $2,984,931, according to state records, which said the agent of Lake East LLC was Katherine Gehl, the retired president and chief executive officer of Germantown-based Gehl Foods Inc. The Gehl family sold the company in 2015 to a private equity firm.

Lake East has now sold the two condos on the 27th floor of University Club Tower for a total of $3,125,000, turning a profit of $140,000 on the flips.

One of those condos, unit 2701 in the building, was recently sold for $1,075,000 by Lake East LLC to the John L. Beagle and Gwyneth Jones Beagle Living Trust, according to state records. The 2,447-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo has an assessed value of $1,438,500, according to city records.

John Beagle is the chief executive officer, managing director and co-founder of Milwaukee-based investment bank Grace Matthews.

The other condo, unit 2702, a 3,964-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.5-bath unit, was sold in February for $2,050,000, to Matthew Bartel, co-founder of Digital Measures, according to state records. It has an assessed value of about $2.2 million, according to the city.

Digital Measures was acquired last year byNew York-based Watermark.

The University Club Tower is a 36-story, 53-unit luxury condo building at 825 N. Prospect Ave. that was completed in 2007 and developed by Mandel Group. It is the tallest residential building in the state.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What is the outlook for your business for the second half of 2019?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Wish you were ‘beer’

Brewcations boost Milwaukee tourism industry

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Family business legacy
Family business legacy

Hitting the strike zone for 138 years

by Jerry Schlitz

Do you manage your money like a millionaire?
Do you manage your money like a millionaire?

Five consistent traits that help millionaires get ahead – and usually, stay ahead

by Dave Spano

Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies
Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies

On the case of Marx v. Morris in the Wisconsin Supreme Court

by Tiffany Woelfel

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/09/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards

11/01/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/13/20197:30 am-9:30 am

Are You Working In Your Business Or On Your Business?
Strategic Business Center

07/11/201912:00 pm-2:00 pm

PEAK Speaker Series
Sussex Civic Center

07/18/20197:00 am-9:00 am

Get Everything You Want From Your Business With EOS®
Westmoor Country Club

07/18/20198:00 am-10:00 am

Challenger Event Honoring Chris & John McDermott
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/16/201910:30 am-8:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm