Ugly Building: Sunrise Plaza

The City of South Milwaukee last summer filed a lawsuit against the owner of Sunrise Plaza, located at 2410 10th Ave., after other efforts failed to get the owner to clean up the property and fix major code issues.

City Attorney Chris Smith said the major issues at the time included craters in the parking lot, peeling paint and electrical issues such as exposed wiring.

Smith said that in the months since the city filed the lawsuit, the property owner, Chicago-based Carol Investment Corp., has taken steps to address most major issues.

Even so, there are still improvements that should be made, said Mayor Erik Brooks. The biggest remaining issue is cleaning up the vacant storefronts.

“It doesn’t look very inviting for someone who may want to rent there,” he said.

The lawyer representing Carol Investment didn’t respond to a request for comment.