Ugly Building: Steeplehouse Grill

Ugly Building

by

May 27, 2019, 4:05 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/real-estate/ugly-building-steeplehouse-grill/

There is a sign in front of the building at W282 N7298 Main St. in Merton identifying it as the Steeplehouse Grill, even though that restaurant has never opened.

The property’s former owner, Don Shrader, in 2013 secured approvals from the village to renovate the building and operate a restaurant there. Tom Nelson, Merton’s village administrator, clerk and treasurer, said the building was undergoing renovations until 2014, when Shrader ran out of money.

Then in 2018, Shrader told the village that even though the property was now owned by Indiana-based WJH Real Estate LLC, he was still in control of it, Nelson said.

Village officials are now waiting to see what will come of a foreclosure of mortgage court case over the property. A status conference on the case is scheduled for early June.

There is a sign in front of the building at W282 N7298 Main St. in Merton identifying it as the Steeplehouse Grill, even though that restaurant has never opened.

The property’s former owner, Don Shrader, in 2013 secured approvals from the village to renovate the building and operate a restaurant there. Tom Nelson, Merton’s village administrator, clerk and treasurer, said the building was undergoing renovations until 2014, when Shrader ran out of money.

Then in 2018, Shrader told the village that even though the property was now owned by Indiana-based WJH Real Estate LLC, he was still in control of it, Nelson said.

Village officials are now waiting to see what will come of a foreclosure of mortgage court case over the property. A status conference on the case is scheduled for early June.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should Congress be permitted to review President Trump's tax returns?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Baumgartner gets things done

Bravo! Entrepreneur: Lifetime Achievement Award winner

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Revival of the urban neighborhood
Revival of the urban neighborhood

Developers are delivering housing complexes in the heart of communities

by Eric Harrmann

How I 3xed my business just using LinkedIn
How I 3xed my business just using LinkedIn

A simple three-step process that generates very strong results without a large time commitment and advertising money

by Tom Wolf

Work-based learning is combating the skilled labor shortage
Work-based learning is combating the skilled labor shortage

A win-win solution that provides opportunities for students and fresh talent for businesses

by Laura Derpinghaus

Five reasons to participate in BizExpo
Five reasons to participate in BizExpo

Exhibiting is a great opportunity to demonstrate your leadership in the market

by Linda Crawford

<i>Seller</i> beware
Seller beware

Failure to disclose during a home sale could cost you

by Aaron Hall

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Get Everything You Want From Your Business With EOS®
Westmoor Country Club

05/31/20198:00 am-10:00 am

Are You Working In Your Business Or On Your Business?
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

06/06/201912:00 pm-2:00 pm