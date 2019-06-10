After closing in December, The Alchemist Theatre in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood was purchased in February by local developer Scott Genke, of SG Property Development + Management. The building, constructed around 1927 and located at 2569-73 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., is an example of a Mediterranean-style mixed-use building.

Genke plans to restore the exterior and modernize the interior. The ground floor could be used by a restaurant, while the second floor will include four updated apartments. Genke also owns the neighboring vacant lot, where he plans to develop a multi-family building. Together, the two projects are called Bay View Addition.

Address: 2569-73 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee

Owner: Scott Genke

Assessed: $451,000