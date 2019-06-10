The Alchemist Theatre

Who Really Owns it?

by

June 10, 2019, 2:51 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/real-estate/the-alchemist-theatre/

After closing in December, The Alchemist Theatre in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood was purchased in February by local developer Scott Genke, of SG Property Development + Management. The building, constructed around 1927 and located at 2569-73 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., is an example of a Mediterranean-style mixed-use building.

Genke plans to restore the exterior and modernize the interior. The ground floor could be used by a restaurant, while the second floor will include four updated apartments. Genke also owns the neighboring vacant lot, where he plans to develop a multi-family building. Together, the two projects are called Bay View Addition.

Address: 2569-73 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee

Owner: Scott Genke

Assessed: $451,000

After closing in December, The Alchemist Theatre in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood was purchased in February by local developer Scott Genke, of SG Property Development + Management. The building, constructed around 1927 and located at 2569-73 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., is an example of a Mediterranean-style mixed-use building.

Genke plans to restore the exterior and modernize the interior. The ground floor could be used by a restaurant, while the second floor will include four updated apartments. Genke also owns the neighboring vacant lot, where he plans to develop a multi-family building. Together, the two projects are called Bay View Addition.

Address: 2569-73 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee

Owner: Scott Genke

Assessed: $451,000

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What should the state do to boost funds for road construction?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Rites of passage

Family-owned BILTRITE has staying power

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Do you manage your money like a millionaire?
Do you manage your money like a millionaire?

Five consistent traits that help millionaires get ahead – and usually, stay ahead

by Dave Spano

Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies
Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies

On the case of Marx v. Morris in the Wisconsin Supreme Court

by Tiffany Woelfel

How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 
How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 

Opening students’ eyes to the connection between school and career with work-based learning

by Laura Derpinghaus

Revival of the urban neighborhood
Revival of the urban neighborhood

Developers are delivering housing complexes in the heart of communities

by Eric Harrmann

How I 3xed my business just using LinkedIn
How I 3xed my business just using LinkedIn

A simple three-step process that generates very strong results without a large time commitment and advertising money

by Tom Wolf

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/09/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards

11/01/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

3HAG workshop at Carroll University
Carroll University

06/25/20198:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/09/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Economic Outlook: 2020 and Beyond
Horton Group

10/17/20198:00 am-10:00 am