Second phase planned for Clearwater Apartments in Waukesha

Additional buildings would bring complex up to 80 units total

March 27, 2019, 12:36 PM

The developer of the Clearwater Apartments in Waukesha is putting forward plans for the development’s second phase, which consists of two buildings totaling 25 units.

Clearwater Apartments phase two. (Rendering: Pure Architecture Studio LLC)

If eventually constructed, the additional buildings would bring the complex up to 80 apartment units total.

Project developer Abby Brzezinski of A-Squared Development LLC, recently filed its plans with the city. The proposal is scheduled to be taken up by the Plan Commission in April.

The additional buildings would total roughly 35,600 square feet on the 8-acre parcel. One building would have 11 units and the other would have 14 units, according to a letter to the city from Adam Almquist, executive vice president of Milwaukee-based Pure Architecture Studio LLC, the project architect. The letter is dated March 22.

All garage spaces will be included within the building, with each unit having dedicated garage space as well as a surface-parking stall, Almquist wrote.

Brzezinski declined to comment on the project.

The Clearwater Apartments, located on Clearwater Lane just south of Waukesha West High School, currently includes three two-story apartment buildings totaling 55 units and six single-story freestanding garage buildings.

The design of the additional structures will be very similar to the existing buildings, the development plans state.

According to its website, the apartment complex offers luxury one- and two-bedroom units with private entrances and patios or balconies. The website describes the apartments’ location as nestled in a quiet setting with lush landscaping.

