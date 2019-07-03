River Hills home sold for $1 million

5.2-acre property includes pond

by

July 03, 2019, 1:12 PM

An 8,700-square-foot home in River Hills was sold recently for about $1 million, according to state records.

The 5-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home sits on a 5.2-acre site, which also includes a pond, on North Upper River Road. The home was built in 1970, according to Zillow.

The property has an assessed value of $1.4 million, according to Milwaukee County records. The sale price was $1,069,415.

The home was sold by William Hansen to Reid Holzworth, according to state records.

Holzworth is the founder and former chief executive officer of Milwaukee-based TechCanary, which was acquired by University Park, Illinois-based Applied Systems earlier this year.

The TechCanary brand has been phased out. TechCanary was a developer of insurance agency automation software based on the Salesforce platform. Applied Systems sells agency management software for insurance agencies that provides insurance automation and data exchange among brokerages, insurers and clients.

Applied continues to operate TechCanary’s former Milwaukee office.

