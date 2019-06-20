Retail building in Whitestone Station sold to Michigan investor

101,300-square-foot multi-tenant building goes for $17.4 million

by

June 20, 2019, 11:22 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/real-estate/retail-building-in-whitestone-station-sold-to-michigan-investor/

A multi-tenant retail building that is part of the Whitestone Station development in Menomonee Falls has been sold for $17.4 million.

State records show the building, located at N91 W16067 Falls Parkway, was purchased by an affiliate of Agree Realty Corp., of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. The real estate investment trust acquired the property from an affiliate of Milwaukee-based Cobalt Partners LLC and Wauwatosa-based Selzer Ornst. Cobalt Partners is the developer of Whitestone Station, and Selzer Ornst was the construction manager.

The sale of the roughly 6.7-acre site includes the 101,307-square-foot retail building. The building was constructed in 2016, and its tenants include TJ Maxx, Five Below, Ross Dress for Less, HomeGoods and ULTA Beauty.

A representative of Agree Realty declined to comment on the transaction. According to the firm’s website, Agree Realty owns nearly 20 other properties in Wisconsin, including Sherwin Williams stores in Sheboygan and Mount Pleasant and a building that includes a Sherwin Williams and OfficeMax in Oak Creek.

A multi-tenant retail building that is part of the Whitestone Station development in Menomonee Falls has been sold for $17.4 million.

State records show the building, located at N91 W16067 Falls Parkway, was purchased by an affiliate of Agree Realty Corp., of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. The real estate investment trust acquired the property from an affiliate of Milwaukee-based Cobalt Partners LLC and Wauwatosa-based Selzer Ornst. Cobalt Partners is the developer of Whitestone Station, and Selzer Ornst was the construction manager.

The sale of the roughly 6.7-acre site includes the 101,307-square-foot retail building. The building was constructed in 2016, and its tenants include TJ Maxx, Five Below, Ross Dress for Less, HomeGoods and ULTA Beauty.

A representative of Agree Realty declined to comment on the transaction. According to the firm’s website, Agree Realty owns nearly 20 other properties in Wisconsin, including Sherwin Williams stores in Sheboygan and Mount Pleasant and a building that includes a Sherwin Williams and OfficeMax in Oak Creek.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What is the outlook for your business for the second half of 2019?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Rites of passage

Family-owned BILTRITE has staying power

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Family business legacy
Family business legacy

Hitting the strike zone for 138 years

by Jerry Schlitz

Do you manage your money like a millionaire?
Do you manage your money like a millionaire?

Five consistent traits that help millionaires get ahead – and usually, stay ahead

by Dave Spano

Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies
Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies

On the case of Marx v. Morris in the Wisconsin Supreme Court

by Tiffany Woelfel

How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 
How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 

Opening students’ eyes to the connection between school and career with work-based learning

by Laura Derpinghaus

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/09/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards

11/01/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/13/20197:30 am-9:30 am

3HAG workshop at Carroll University
Carroll University

06/25/20198:00 am-11:30 am

Are You Working In Your Business Or On Your Business?
Strategic Business Center

07/11/201912:00 pm-2:00 pm

PEAK Speaker Series
Sussex Civic Center

07/18/20197:00 am-9:00 am

Get Everything You Want From Your Business With EOS®
Westmoor Country Club

07/18/20198:00 am-10:00 am

Challenger Event Honoring Chris & John McDermott
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/16/201910:30 am-8:30 pm