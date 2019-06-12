Redevelopment of former Schlitz tavern building in Riverwest faces financial hurdles

The developers that hope to redevelop the 129-year-old Joseph Schlitz Brewing Co. Saloon building in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood are asking a city panel to review preliminary project plans, though they’re still unsure if the project will be feasible due to expected high development costs.

Developers Todd Hutchison and Kyle Mack plan to convert the three-story, 7,800-square-foot house tavern building at 2249 N. Humboldt Ave. into residential condos on the two upper floors, with possibly commercial space or an third residential condo on the first floor. Last year they responded to a request for proposals from the city of Milwaukee, the building’s current owner, to purchase and redevelop the building. The city selected their proposal last summer.

“For years I’ve been really fond of this building, and we’ve been looking for a way to save it,” Hutchison said.

They have now submitted conceptual redevelopment plans for consideration by the Historic Preservation Commission. Hutchison said this is being done to get feedback to see whether the commission would allow such a project before he and Mack move forward with purchasing and redeveloping the building. The commission is to take up the preliminary plans during its July meeting.

Even if commissioners are agreeable to what the developers have drawn up so far, the project faces a significant financial hurdle. Hutchison said estimates have the work at a $1.2 million price tag. According to documents filed with the city, the condos would likely be sold for $300,000, leaving a $300,000 gap.

Work needed to be done to the building includes a new roof, windows, tuck-pointing and brick repair. The existing one-story structure on the western half of the building would also be demolished due to its poor exterior condition. Hutchison said the city is in charge of demolition, and is already seeking bidders to perform that work.

The building would also need to be brought up to code, which means sprinklers would need to be installed. Beyond that, the building would also receive new electrical systems, high-efficiency forced air furnaces and plumbing systems.

Hutchison said he and Mack are looking at ways to make the project cheaper, but construction costs are only rising as time passes due to materials costs and labor shortages.

“I’m still leery about taking ownership (of the building),” he said. “Construction costs continue to go through the roof.”

Alternatively, the developers could reach out to groups who believe the building is important enough to save and would be willing to provide the developers with a grant to cover some of the construction costs. They could also find buyers who are interested enough in the building to pay a bit extra for a condo unit.

Hutchison made clear he isn’t looking to turn a profit from the development project. He just wants to ensure that he and Mack don’t lose money doing it.

“The longer it goes on the less and less likely it is we’re going to be able to make it work,” Hutchison said, later adding, “We haven’t given up just yet but we’re doing our best to try and make it work.”