Proposal would shrink BlackStone Creek Golf Club, add 250 residential units in Germantown

A proposed development at the BlackStone Creek Golf Club in Germantown would result in hundreds of new residential units, an expanded public park and the downsizing of the existing 18-hole golf course to nine holes with a new clubhouse with outdoor restaurant.

Still in its early stages, the proposal involves BlackStone, Milwaukee-based Fiduciary Real Estate Development Inc. and the village. The nine-hole course and new clubhouse would operate on 60 acres, while Fiduciary would build 250 new residences on about 20 acres of land it would acquire by golf course. The village would also acquire 85 acres from BlackStone and expand Haupt Strasse Park.

The golf course is located at the northwest corner of Mequon and Division roads, while the existing public park is located on the northeast corner of Division Road and Main Street.

Village officials were briefed on the project during a presentation last week, and are scheduled to go into a closed session on Monday evening to hear more specific details.

According to the text of the presentation, the proposed residential development would consist of 162 apartments, 56 condo-style condo units and 32 townhouse-style condos. The apartments and condo units would all be located along Mequon and Division roads, while the townhouses would be built on Main Street.

The residential project has an estimated overall value of $40 million.

The presentation also states that as part of the deal, the village would collect $1.6 million in impact fees but pay $800,000 for the acquisition of the future parkland area.

Altogether, the development plan is expected to generate $700,000 in annual property taxes, $200,000 of which would go to the village.

Steve Kreklow, Germantown village administrator, said the parties involved are still hammering out all the details of the deal. The village’s purchase of 85 acres would have to be approved by the village board, and after that village officials would have to go through a master planning process for the new parkland.

Meanwhile, Fiduciary would need its residential development plans approved by the plan commission and village board.

Kreklow noted BlackStone already has a preliminary design done on what its new nine-hole course would look, and would likely want approval for those plans this fall in order to be ready in time for the spring golf season.

The presentation states that BlackStone is seeking a smaller course because many golfers are now interested in playing shorter rounds and participating in evening golf leagues. The new clubhouse is intended to be a venue for the whole community, featuring such things as a beer garden, fire pits, games, food and live music.

Kreklow noted the golf course, previously known as Lake Park Golf Course, used to be even bigger, at 27 holes. But over the last several years the area has seen developments such the Fairway Knoll retirement community, which was just completed in 2017.

“There’s been a lot of development in the area,” he said. “It’s a really nice location. With the river flowing through it, (it) has a lot of potential.”