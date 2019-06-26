Phoenix Investors buys three industrial buildings in Illinois

Deal totals 1.8 million square feet

by

June 26, 2019, 11:14 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/real-estate/phoenix-investors-buys-three-industrial-buildings-in-illinois/

Affiliates of Milwaukee-based Phoenix Investors have acquired three industrial buildings, with a total of 1.8 million square feet of space in Galesburg and Decatur, Illinois.

No financial terms of the transaction were disclosed. The deal increases Phoenix Investors’ overall portfolio to 27 million square feet in 25 states.

The deal includes two buildings in Galesburg, which were originally constructed by Maytag between 1974 and 1996 and then acquired by Whirlpool Corp. They include the 1000 South Linwood facility, which consists of approximately 855,000 square feet and is substantially leased to national and regional companies serving the e-commerce, retailing, packaging, and distribution sectors. The other Galesburg building at 1801 Monmouth Boulevard, has approximately 462,000 square feet of available space.

The Decatur property is a former BorgWarner facility located at 625-701 Southside Drive. The facility is comprised of approximately 475,000 square feet of improvements anchored by global manufacturing and logistics tenants, of which approximately 150,000 square feet of space remain available for lease.

“As we continue to expand our presence in Illinois and throughout the United States, Phoenix plans on renovating all three properties in the immediate future, applying the high standards of our portfolio capital expenditure program in addressing various deferred maintenance items, while making the space more attractive to prospective users at affordable rates,” said David Marks, president and CEO of Phoenix Investors.

Affiliates of Milwaukee-based Phoenix Investors have acquired three industrial buildings, with a total of 1.8 million square feet of space in Galesburg and Decatur, Illinois.

No financial terms of the transaction were disclosed. The deal increases Phoenix Investors’ overall portfolio to 27 million square feet in 25 states.

The deal includes two buildings in Galesburg, which were originally constructed by Maytag between 1974 and 1996 and then acquired by Whirlpool Corp. They include the 1000 South Linwood facility, which consists of approximately 855,000 square feet and is substantially leased to national and regional companies serving the e-commerce, retailing, packaging, and distribution sectors. The other Galesburg building at 1801 Monmouth Boulevard, has approximately 462,000 square feet of available space.

The Decatur property is a former BorgWarner facility located at 625-701 Southside Drive. The facility is comprised of approximately 475,000 square feet of improvements anchored by global manufacturing and logistics tenants, of which approximately 150,000 square feet of space remain available for lease.

“As we continue to expand our presence in Illinois and throughout the United States, Phoenix plans on renovating all three properties in the immediate future, applying the high standards of our portfolio capital expenditure program in addressing various deferred maintenance items, while making the space more attractive to prospective users at affordable rates,” said David Marks, president and CEO of Phoenix Investors.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What is the outlook for your business for the second half of 2019?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Wish you were ‘beer’

Brewcations boost Milwaukee tourism industry

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Family business legacy
Family business legacy

Hitting the strike zone for 138 years

by Jerry Schlitz

Do you manage your money like a millionaire?
Do you manage your money like a millionaire?

Five consistent traits that help millionaires get ahead – and usually, stay ahead

by Dave Spano

Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies
Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies

On the case of Marx v. Morris in the Wisconsin Supreme Court

by Tiffany Woelfel

How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 
How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 

Opening students’ eyes to the connection between school and career with work-based learning

by Laura Derpinghaus

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/09/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards

11/01/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/13/20197:30 am-9:30 am

Are You Working In Your Business Or On Your Business?
Strategic Business Center

07/11/201912:00 pm-2:00 pm

PEAK Speaker Series
Sussex Civic Center

07/18/20197:00 am-9:00 am

Get Everything You Want From Your Business With EOS®
Westmoor Country Club

07/18/20198:00 am-10:00 am

Challenger Event Honoring Chris & John McDermott
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/16/201910:30 am-8:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm