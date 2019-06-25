Payroll Control Systems moving Milwaukee-area office to Bishop’s Woods in Brookfield

Larger location will allow firm to hold in-person seminars

June 25, 2019, 1:08 PM

Payroll Control Systems is moving it Milwaukee regional office from Elm Grove to a larger location in the Bishop’s Woods office park in Brookfield.

The Phoenix-based payroll and human-resources technology provider said the move will provide much-needed space for its growing operations in the area.

PCS, which is currently located at 850 Elm Grove Road, will be moved into its new space at 250 N. Sunnyslope Road, Suite 131, on July 1. John Washcovick, PCS vice president and partner who opened the Milwaukee-area office in 2010, said the company’s new Brookfield office will be about 2,000 square feet. The company is leaving a 1,100-square-foot space in Elm Grove.

Washcovick said the new office will allow the company to bring in clients for things like training and educational events.

“Every one one of our clients has a dedicated account manager,” he said. “We look forward to strengthening these relationships by inviting clients to events at our new office.”

Eight people work for PCS at its local office. Washcovick said the company is looking to hire three more positions, which could be filled either in the Milwaukee or Phoenix area.

Washcovick said when scouting out a new office location, he considered about a dozen places between Pewaukee and the west side of Wauwatosa. He said most PCS employees live in Waukesha County.

PCS also has an office in Minneapolis. The company serves more than 900 clients throughout the U.S.

