New office and restaurant building planned next to Good Harvest Market in Waukesha

The owner of Good Harvest Market in Waukesha plans to construct a roughly 12,000-square-foot office and restaurant building next door to the existing health-food store on Silvernail Road, according to plans submitted to the city.

The plans depict a departure from the mixed-use building announced about six months ago.

Joe Nolan, owner of the Good Harvest Market at 2205 Silvernail Road, is working with co-developer Steve McAllister, president of Pewaukee-based McAllister Development Services Inc., to put up a two-story, roughly 12,000-square-foot facility at 2201 Silvernail Road.

Nolan said the proposal is a departure from the development unveiled back in December, which called for a three-story 40,000-square-foot building at the same 1.4-acre site just east of the store. That project included 15 to 20 condominium units and 10,000 square feet of retail space for businesses that would complement Good Harvest Market.

Since then, plans for residential units were scrapped because not enough condos would be built to allow the units to be reasonably priced, Nolan said in an interview with BizTimes. He said any building constructed at the site has specific height restrictions due to the nearby Waukesha County Airport.

“The size of the site just wouldn’t allow us (to build) without doing underground parking,” Nolan said.

The new development plan, called Harvest Square, includes a two-story wine and beer taproom that would serve Wisconsin-made beers and healthier food options. The remaining portion of the building will be divided into four commercial spaces, with all but one 1,200-square-foot space already spoken for. Nolan declined to name the specific businesses, but said one tenant would be an acupuncturist while another would be a chiropractor. The final area is to be used as co-working space that will be owned by Nolan.

Nolan said the new development plans are similar to the previous proposal in that the businesses operating there would be complementary to his existing store.

“We will embrace the Good Harvest Market healthiness,” he said.

Nolan said he would also be operating the taproom space, which will be on the western side of the building. The back side of the taproom area will feature roll-up windows that resemble garage doors. There will be outdoor seating on both floors.

“The taproom will have outdoor seating and a deck overlooking the 17-acre land conservancy that we own,” said Nolan, who added he plans to make use of that land for activities such as cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.

A project site plan filed earlier this week is scheduled for review by Plan Commission members in late July, according to Waukesha’s legislative website.

Assuming all approvals are granted by August, Nolan said he aims to break ground on construction in September, with the project finishing up by May 2020.

Sun Prairie-based design firm Cashman Associates Inc. is performing design work on the project.