Milwaukee Home store to move from Third Ward to Walker’s Point

Will share store with local jewelry designer

by

January 25, 2019, 12:33 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/real-estate/milwaukee-home-store-to-move-from-third-ward-to-walkers-point/

Milwaukee Home’s current storefront at 159 N. Jackson St. Photo by Milwaukee Home.

Local retailer Milwaukee Home plans to move its Third Ward store to a 144-year-old building in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood this spring.

The business, which first launched in 2012, will occupy a space in the historic J.L. Burnham Block building, located at 907 W. National Ave., according to a social media post.

The store is currently under construction and is expected to be officially open by March.

It will share the building with Cival Collective, a Milwaukee-based jewelry designer that currently operates a storefront at 524 W. National Ave. in Walker’s Point.

“We’re excited to move into a space that is easier to find with more street visibility and we wanted to stay as centrally located as we could since that’s what makes sense for a Milwaukee focused brand,” said owner Steph Davies. “This move will allow us to also work closely with other locally owned businesses which has always been at the center of what the brand is all about.”

In order to reduce inventory, Milwaukee Home has marked down all items at its Third Ward store, located at 159 N. Jackson St. Starting today, all Milwaukee Home gear is on sale for 30 percent off and all other items are on sale for 25 percent off.

Proceeds from the sales will help support the cost of renovating the new space, according to the post.

Milwaukee Home founder Melissa Thornton in July sold the company to Steph Davies, owner of The Waxwing store on Milwaukee’s East Side.

