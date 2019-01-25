Medical office building in Oak Creek sold to Chicago investment firm

21,000-square-foot building sold for $5 million

by

January 25, 2019, 12:19 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/real-estate/medical-office-building-in-oak-creek-sold-to-chicago-investment-firm/

The Howell Avenue Professional Building in Oak Creek has been sold to an affiliate of Chicago-based health care real estate investment firm Stage Equity Partners.

The Howell Avenue Professional Building in Oak Creek.

The roughly 21,000-square-foot medical and professional office building, located 8375 S. Howell Ave., was sold for $5 million, according to state records. MBH Investment Real Estate LLC listed the property on behalf of the seller, RW Howell LLC.

Built in 2007, with an addition in 2017, the two-story building is 91 percent occupied and anchored by Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin’s Oak Creek Pediatrics, according to a news release. Other tenants include Progressive Pediatric Dentists and Wasserman & Shuff Certified Public Accountants.

MBH principal Matson Holbrook brokered the transaction.

According to its website, Stage Equity Partners invests in Class A medical office buildings, outpatient facility and surgery centers in the price range between $5 million-25 million, between 10,000 and 150,000 square feet and up to 50 percent vacant.

The Howell Avenue Professional Building in Oak Creek has been sold to an affiliate of Chicago-based health care real estate investment firm Stage Equity Partners.

The Howell Avenue Professional Building in Oak Creek.

The roughly 21,000-square-foot medical and professional office building, located 8375 S. Howell Ave., was sold for $5 million, according to state records. MBH Investment Real Estate LLC listed the property on behalf of the seller, RW Howell LLC.

Built in 2007, with an addition in 2017, the two-story building is 91 percent occupied and anchored by Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin’s Oak Creek Pediatrics, according to a news release. Other tenants include Progressive Pediatric Dentists and Wasserman & Shuff Certified Public Accountants.

MBH principal Matson Holbrook brokered the transaction.

According to its website, Stage Equity Partners invests in Class A medical office buildings, outpatient facility and surgery centers in the price range between $5 million-25 million, between 10,000 and 150,000 square feet and up to 50 percent vacant.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you support a sales tax increase to pay for numerous Milwaukee County capital projects including the Milwaukee Public Museum, Mitchell Park Domes, parks and others?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Slowdown ahead

Economic Trends 2019

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Make 2019 the year you got real
Make 2019 the year you got real

Establish how much you need for retirement, and then follow through

by Dave Spano

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Executive Leadership Forum - presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

03/21/20197:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum - presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel Grand Ballroom

04/03/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Waukesha 2035 - presented by BizTimes Media
The Ingleside Hotel (formerly the Country Springs)

04/26/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-5:00 pm

Innovative Hiring and Recruiting Practices
ManpowerGroup Headquarters

01/30/20197:30 am-9:00 am

Ms. Creative Class
Schlitz Park

01/30/20196:00 pm-8:00 pm

Real Estate Forum: Embracing Change
Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery

02/07/20192:30 pm-6:00 pm

2019 Business Outlook
Thunder Bay Grille – Pewaukee

02/12/20197:30 am-9:30 am

5 Ways To Grow Your Profit 61%
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

02/15/20198:00 am-10:00 am