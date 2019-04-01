Mayer and Durner Building

Who Really Owns it?

by

April 01, 2019, 3:17 AM

The Mayer and Durner Building sits at the northeast corner of North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and West Brown Street, located in a neighborhood filled with historic buildings just north of downtown Milwaukee. Built in 1891 and designed by architect Henry Messmer, the building serves as an “excellent example of the exuberant Victorian commercial architecture of the late 19th century,” according to a Historic Preservation Commission report.

The 7,224-square-foot building has an office and retail tenant on its first floor, with four apartment units above. The property is owned by Riverwest Group LLC, which is registered to Ken Sidello of Sidello Asset Management and Sidello Property Services.

Address: 2000-08 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Milwaukee

Owner: Riverwest Group LLC

Assessed: $434,000

