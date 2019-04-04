Jeffers buys Walker’s Point warehouse, eventually plans to redevelop

Milwaukee Cold Storage Co. property built in 1892

April 04, 2019, 11:45 AM

Milwaukee developer Josh Jeffers has purchased the Milwaukee Cold Storage Co. building in Walker’s Point and plans to eventually rehabilitate the historic building.

The Milwaukee Cold Storage Co. building on 100 S. Second St. (Credit: Google)

The building, located at 100 S. Second St. near the confluence of the Milwaukee and Menomonee rivers, was sold recently by Turnbridge Two LLC to an affiliate of J. Jeffers & Co. Jeffers is the founder of the Milwaukee-based development firm.

Jeffers said in an email that he has no immediate plans for the building, though it will eventually be restored.

“We saw it as an opportunity to acquire a high quality asset with Class A locational attributes and linkages,” he said. “Our intention is to eventually execute a historic rehabilitation of the building that follows the Preservation Standards set forth by the National Park Service.”

State records show Jeffers bought the property for $300,000. The five-story, 71,510-square-foot brick warehouse building was built in 1892, according to city records. The Wisconsin Historical Society notes the building was constructed for Milwaukee Cold Storage Co.

Jeffers has a track record of restoring historic buildings for new uses in the Milwaukee area. For instance, he restored the Mitchell Building at 207 E. Michigan St., as well as the Mackie Building next door at 225 E. Michigan St. Both building were constructed in the 1870s.

He is also leading major renovation work along with fellow project developer Tony Janowiec for the Milwaukee Athletic Club building at 758 N. Broadway, which was constructed in 1917. The project is expected to be completed by June 2020.

This is the latest building in the Walker’s Point neighborhood that Jeffers has bought recently. In January, he purchased two buildings on the corner of South Sixth Street and West National Avenue as part of redevelopment plans for the site. The property’s former owner and long-time anchor tenant, The Council for the Spanish Speaking, is leasing space in one of the buildings.

