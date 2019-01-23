Irgens buys land for East Mequon Corporate Centre project

Milwaukee-based developer Irgens Partners LLC has acquired nearly 9 acres of land that will allow for construction to begin on The Pointe at East Mequon Corporate Centre, two new single-story office buildings that will have more than 37,000 square feet of rentable space each.

The land is located at 12100 N. Corporate Parkway, along Interstate 43 near Port Washington Road, in Mequon. The new development will be built on the last available lot in the corporate center, and will be the first new office construction in the northern suburban market in the past 15 years, according to a news release.

“Irgens is building opportunities for businesses by creating a unique office product that doesn’t currently exist in Mequon,” Mark Irgens, chief executive officer and manager of Irgens, said. “The Pointe offers an office environment that creates operational efficiencies and contributes to companies helping them attract and retain top talent.”

The initial phase of The Pointe will begin construction in March, with an opening anticipated in October. Milwaukee-based Kahler Slater is the project architect and Willowbrook, Illinois-based Morgan/Harbour Construction is the general contractor. TriCity National Bank is providing construction financing.

The buildings’ exterior design features a predominantly glass facade accented by masonry and metal panels, while the interior includes 9 1/2-foot finished ceilings and floor-to-ceiling glass. Large, flexible floorplates, which can offer up to 37,194 square feet of contiguous space, can accommodate large and small tenants.