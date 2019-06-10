Greenfield animal hospital to more than double in size with proposed building addition

Project would allow Advanced Animal Hospital to expand services, treat exotic animals

by

June 10, 2019, 12:00 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/real-estate/greenfield-animal-hospital-to-more-than-double-in-size-with-proposed-building-addition/

Advanced Animal Hospital of Wisconsin plans to more than double its physical presence in the city of Greenfield with a proposed 3,000-square-foot building addition to its existing building on West Loomis Road.

On Tuesday, the city’s Plan Commission will consider the proposed building addition at 3374 W. Loomis Road. Necessary approvals include site, landscaping and architectural plans, as well as a review of the permitted special use. The expansion plans filed with the city also call for the existing 2,600 square feet of space to be remodeled.

Vic Dhillon, owner of Advanced Animal Hospital, said the addition and renovation work would take between eight and 12 months. The project will allow the business to add services for exotic animals, such as birds and snakes, on top of services it already offers for cats and dogs. The animal hospital would also be adding some other physical-therapy services.

“We’ve outgrown, and we want to upgrade also, make it a little more spacious,” he said.

The addition would be constructed on the north side of the building, which is now occupied by green space. The proposal would also put in new landscaping along Loomis Road and along the northern property line.

Specifically, the addition will result in larger exam rooms, a separate feline ward, a dentistry suite, larger surgery and x-ray rooms, critical care recovery space, administrative offices and more.

In a report to commission members, city staffers also noted that public sidewalk only ran through the front half of the site. As part of this addition, staff recommended that the sidewalk be continued north to the animal hospital’s property line.

Staff recommended Plan Commission approve the addition plans. After the Plan Commission, the Greenfield Common Council would need to review the plans as well.

Advanced Animal Hospital of Wisconsin plans to more than double its physical presence in the city of Greenfield with a proposed 3,000-square-foot building addition to its existing building on West Loomis Road.

On Tuesday, the city’s Plan Commission will consider the proposed building addition at 3374 W. Loomis Road. Necessary approvals include site, landscaping and architectural plans, as well as a review of the permitted special use. The expansion plans filed with the city also call for the existing 2,600 square feet of space to be remodeled.

Vic Dhillon, owner of Advanced Animal Hospital, said the addition and renovation work would take between eight and 12 months. The project will allow the business to add services for exotic animals, such as birds and snakes, on top of services it already offers for cats and dogs. The animal hospital would also be adding some other physical-therapy services.

“We’ve outgrown, and we want to upgrade also, make it a little more spacious,” he said.

The addition would be constructed on the north side of the building, which is now occupied by green space. The proposal would also put in new landscaping along Loomis Road and along the northern property line.

Specifically, the addition will result in larger exam rooms, a separate feline ward, a dentistry suite, larger surgery and x-ray rooms, critical care recovery space, administrative offices and more.

In a report to commission members, city staffers also noted that public sidewalk only ran through the front half of the site. As part of this addition, staff recommended that the sidewalk be continued north to the animal hospital’s property line.

Staff recommended Plan Commission approve the addition plans. After the Plan Commission, the Greenfield Common Council would need to review the plans as well.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What should the state do to boost funds for road construction?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Rites of passage

Family-owned BILTRITE has staying power

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Family business legacy
Family business legacy

Hitting the strike zone for 138 years

by Jerry Schlitz

Do you manage your money like a millionaire?
Do you manage your money like a millionaire?

Five consistent traits that help millionaires get ahead – and usually, stay ahead

by Dave Spano

Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies
Clarified individual member rights and duties in limited liability companies

On the case of Marx v. Morris in the Wisconsin Supreme Court

by Tiffany Woelfel

How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 
How early career awareness programs benefit employers and the community 

Opening students’ eyes to the connection between school and career with work-based learning

by Laura Derpinghaus

Revival of the urban neighborhood
Revival of the urban neighborhood

Developers are delivering housing complexes in the heart of communities

by Eric Harrmann

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/09/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards

11/01/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/15/20197:00 am-9:30 am

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

5 Ways To Grow Your Profit 61%
Strategic Business Center

06/14/20198:00 am-10:00 am

Get Everything You Want From Your Business With EOS®
SVA

06/14/20198:00 am-10:00 am

5 Ways to Grow Your Profits 61%
Reefpoint Brew House

06/19/20195:30 pm-7:30 pm

3HAG workshop at Carroll University
Carroll University

06/25/20198:00 am-11:30 am