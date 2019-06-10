Greenfield animal hospital to more than double in size with proposed building addition

Advanced Animal Hospital of Wisconsin plans to more than double its physical presence in the city of Greenfield with a proposed 3,000-square-foot building addition to its existing building on West Loomis Road.

On Tuesday, the city’s Plan Commission will consider the proposed building addition at 3374 W. Loomis Road. Necessary approvals include site, landscaping and architectural plans, as well as a review of the permitted special use. The expansion plans filed with the city also call for the existing 2,600 square feet of space to be remodeled.

Vic Dhillon, owner of Advanced Animal Hospital, said the addition and renovation work would take between eight and 12 months. The project will allow the business to add services for exotic animals, such as birds and snakes, on top of services it already offers for cats and dogs. The animal hospital would also be adding some other physical-therapy services.

“We’ve outgrown, and we want to upgrade also, make it a little more spacious,” he said.

The addition would be constructed on the north side of the building, which is now occupied by green space. The proposal would also put in new landscaping along Loomis Road and along the northern property line.

Specifically, the addition will result in larger exam rooms, a separate feline ward, a dentistry suite, larger surgery and x-ray rooms, critical care recovery space, administrative offices and more.

In a report to commission members, city staffers also noted that public sidewalk only ran through the front half of the site. As part of this addition, staff recommended that the sidewalk be continued north to the animal hospital’s property line.

Staff recommended Plan Commission approve the addition plans. After the Plan Commission, the Greenfield Common Council would need to review the plans as well.