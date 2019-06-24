Glance at yesteryear: Jennaro Building

This photo, taken circa 1913, appears to show the Historic Third Ward building at 322 N. Broadway. Constructed in 1909, it was home to produce wholesaler Jennaro Brothers until 2005. Milwaukee developer Robert Joseph purchased the 26,400-square-foot warehouse in 2016 and redeveloped it. A Wahlburgers restaurant is expected to open there later this year.
