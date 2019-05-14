Georgia developer planning 186 luxury apartments in downtown Waukesha

Atlanta-based Campbell Capital Group LLC is proposing a mixed-use development along the Fox River in downtown Waukesha, including 186 luxury apartments and 2,100 square feet of commercial space.

The Reserve at Waukesha would be located between East St. Paul Avenue and the river near the corner of Brehm and Bank streets.

In a letter to city officials, Campbell Capital Group managing member Michael Campbell says the developer has entered into purchase and sale agreements with Waukesha State Bank and Waukesha Loan to purchase 4.21 acres on the site. Plans call for construction to begin in 2020.

“This project will be developed as a rental community; however, it will also be built to a level of design and finishes appropriate for potential conversion to condominium as the market may dictate in the future,” Campbell wrote.

Campbell is proposing to build a four/five-story building wrapping a seven-level parking deck. The development will also have a two-story clubhouse and leasing center, resort style pool, state-of-the-art fitness room and a private courtyard. The plans also leave room for others to develop a restaurant or brewery at the corner of Bank and Barstow streets

The project would have 145,294 square feet of rental space, with 146 one-bedroom units and 40 two-bedroom units. The units will feature stainless-steel appliances, tile backsplashes, quartz or granite counter tops, tile shower and in-unit washer and dryer.

“This development will attract an upscale resident who is looking for a luxury housing in a safe walkable downtown area,” documents submitted to the city say. “The mix of residents attracted to this development will include young affluent professionals, single adults, empty nesters and active seniors.”

Campbell Capital Group has taken on other projects in southeastern Wisconsin, including a 236-unit lakefront apartment development in St. Francis, another 236 units on North Avenue near Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa and a 194-unit project in Brookfield. Campbell is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and started his career at Northwestern Mutual.

The group is working with Brookfield-based R.A. Smith National and Virginia-based Poole & Poole Architecture. Madison-based Stevens Construction is listed as the general contractor.

Campbell Capital Group is seeking a number of approvals from Waukesha for the project including rezoning, certified survey map, and site plan and architectural review. The project is currently scheduled for discussion at the June 12 plan commission meeting.