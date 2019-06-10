Featured Deal: Wilson’s Island

The 3-acre Wilson’s Island on Pewaukee Lake was recently sold for $670,000. The island includes 1,400 feet of water frontage, a two-bedroom fully furnished cabin, a furnished guest cottage, three piers, a storage shed and a generator shed.

State records show the island was acquired in early May by Green’s Machines Properties LLC, which is registered to real estate investor Stephen Green. It was sold by JML Holdings LLC, a real estate investment firm registered to businessman Jim Lindenberg.

Although the island itself is private property, over the years people have taken to hanging out close by the island where the water is shallow and the bottom is sandy.

Wilson’s Island is located toward the northeastern portion of the lake, just north of the Starke Peninsula. The property was initially listed for sale at $890,000 in July.

Buyer: Green’s Machines Properties LLC

Seller: JML Holdings LLC

Size: 3 acres

Price: $670,000