Downtown Business Improvement District to move its office to The Avenue

The downtown Milwaukee Business Improvement District (Milwaukee Downtown BID #21) announced today that it will move its office to The Avenue complex.

The Avenue is the new name for the former Shops of Grand Avenue. The owners of the mall are redeveloping it adding office space, apartments and a first floor food hall to be called 3rd Street Market Hall. Engineering firm GRAEF-USA announced recently that it would move its headquarters from the west side to The Avenue. GRAEF will occupy 35,000 square feet of space on the building’s third floor.

The Downtown BID office will occupy 5,000 square feet in the historic Matthews Building at The Avenue, located at 301 W. Wisconsin Ave. The office will open in late summer or early fall.

Milwaukee Downtown BID signed a 10-year lease for the space at The Avenue. It will move there from its current location at 600 E. Wells St., near Cathedral Square Park in downtown’s East Town neighborhood.

“The roots of our organization began on West Wisconsin Avenue,” said Beth Weirick, chief executive officer of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21. “At the time, it was an important statement and location for Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 as we launched our clean, safe and friendly programs. The same rings true today. Given the unprecedented development along Wisconsin Avenue, we hope to add vitality to the area and enhance activation.”

The Milwaukee Downtown BID space will include 2,200 square feet of street-level office space where the public will be able to access a new Downtown Visitor & Newcomer Information Center, as well as the organization’s administrative office. An additional 2,800 square feet on the lower level will serve as meeting space for the Milwaukee Downtown’s Public Service Ambassador program.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 to The Avenue,” said Tony Janowiec, partner of The Avenue and CEO of Interstate Development Partners. “As one of downtown’s top cheerleaders, we know the organization will bring a whole new energy that will complement our offerings to visitors, residents and businesses.”