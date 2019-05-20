Developer planning 72-unit apartment project in Jackson

Six 12-unit buildings to be built at corner of Rosewood Lane and County Highway P

May 20, 2019, 1:05 PM

A new 72-unit apartment development is being proposed in the village of Jackson in Washington County.

According to plans filed with the village, the development includes the construction of six 12-unit buildings, all of which would offer market-rate apartments, at the northeast corner of Rosewood Lane and County Highway P. The nearly 7.9-acre site is immediately north of Hasmer Lake, and is less than a mile from where Highways 45 and 60 meet.

The project developer is Premier Rosewood Jackson LLC, an affiliate of Brookfield-based property management, investment and development firm PRE/3. The company developed the Cranberry Creek development in Jackson about two years ago. That development is located along Blackberry Circle, near the southwest corner Main Street and Jackson Drive.

Representatives of PRE/3 did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Development plans also call for a leasing office to be built there, which would be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Each building would provide a covered parking stall and additional exterior stall for each unit. About 55% of the site would be set aside as green space.

The village’s Plan Commission is scheduled to consider the development plans during a meeting on Thursday evening. John Walther, Jackson village administrator, said village officials last month approved conceptual plans for the proposed development. This last set of approvals is the only thing needed from the village before construction can move forward, he said.

Assuming necessary approvals are granted on the project, construction is expected to begin in July with the first building ready for tenants a year later and all buildings ready for occupancy by July 2021.

