Developer planning 56-acre mixed-use development in Muskego

Pewaukee-based Neumann Developments Inc. is seeking feedback from Muskego officials on its plans to develop roughly 56 acres along Loomis Road with a mix of commercial and higher-density residential, including condominiums and townhomes.

The developer has filed with the city its conceptual plans for the Glen at Muskego Lakes development, located just southeast of the Muskego Lakes Country Club property. Plans for the 56-acre site include about 22 acres of single-family condominiums, 13 acres of duplex condos, 14 acres for townhome-style multi-family buildings and 6 acres for commercial use. Wetland areas make up about 9 acres.

Specifically, the development would include 39 single-family homes, 13 duplex condo buildings totaling 26 units and 100 multi-family units across seven buildings. The access point to the development from Loomis Road would be the existing country club entrance. This road would be improved to city standards and dedicated as a public street.

Steve DeCleene, president of Neumann, said his company was interested in pursuing a development at this site because of the Muskego community’s popularity as a place to live as well as the need for more residential options.

“This particular piece is tucked into a nice residential area, and the land is really already zoned for multi-family use and commercial,” he said. “There seems to be a shortage of residential opportunities, especially condominiums and homes with less land to maintain.”

The development would also expand the overall acreage of residential uses and shrink the size of commercial at the site. DeCleene said rather than having higher residential density on a smaller area of land, the project calls for less density spread out over a larger one.

DeCleene added that he isn’t seeing a strong market for commercial uses at the site. However, he could see neighborhood-type businesses such as a daycare or fitness center locating there.

Neumann’s plans are scheduled to be considered this evening by the Muskego Plan Commission. The commission will only ask questions and provide feedback on the preliminary proposal, and will not take a vote. City staff noted in a report to commission members that whatever feedback is provided during the meeting will have to be addressed by the developer if they were eventually to formally apply for necessary approvals.

The staff report also suggests the developer host a neighborhood meeting so residents of the nearby Champions Village and Stonebridge subdivisions could also provide feedback on the proposal.

DeCleene said he would like to have a conversation with Plan Commission members before answering whether his company would also hold a neighborhood meeting. He added that Neumann has held such meetings in the past and they have yielded productive dialogue with residents.