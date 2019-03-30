Bucks unveil name, website for development district

See renderings of team's vision for area around Fiserv Forum

by

March 29, 2019, 8:33 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2019/industries/real-estate/bucks-unveil-name-website-for-development-district/

The Milwaukee Bucks on Friday announced the name of their 30-acre development district in downtown Milwaukee, anchored by Fiserv Forum, and unveiled a new website to market it.

It will be known as the Deer District. The website is deerdistrict.com.

“We are proud to announce Deer District as the name of this transformative project that is creating an exciting and bustling neighborhood in downtown Milwaukee,” said Michael Belot, senior vice President of Bucks Ventures and Development. “DeerDistrict.com will be a great resource for the public to learn about the continued development and all the exciting projects to come.”

The Bucks say the Deer District will be a mixed-use neighborhood that is a year-round attraction. The district will host events, both in the arena and in the plaza in front of it, and will include residential, office and retail space.
The Entertainment Block, across the plaza from the arena, already includes Good City Brewing, Punch Bowl Social and Drink Wisconsinbly, which opened this week.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Milwaukee Bucks on Friday announced the name of their 30-acre development district in downtown Milwaukee, anchored by Fiserv Forum, and unveiled a new website to market it.

It will be known as the Deer District. The website is deerdistrict.com.

“We are proud to announce Deer District as the name of this transformative project that is creating an exciting and bustling neighborhood in downtown Milwaukee,” said Michael Belot, senior vice President of Bucks Ventures and Development. “DeerDistrict.com will be a great resource for the public to learn about the continued development and all the exciting projects to come.”

The Bucks say the Deer District will be a mixed-use neighborhood that is a year-round attraction. The district will host events, both in the arena and in the plaza in front of it, and will include residential, office and retail space.
The Entertainment Block, across the plaza from the arena, already includes Good City Brewing, Punch Bowl Social and Drink Wisconsinbly, which opened this week.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Comments

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

How far will the Milwaukee Bucks advance in the NBA playoffs?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Foxconn: Searching for a clear vision

Will the Taiwanese tech giant fulfill its promises?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Brexit: How it still will likely impact your portfolio
Brexit: How it still will likely impact your portfolio

Eventually, the markets, investors, and everyday people will have to come to grips with the decisions made in the U.K.

by Dave Spano

Open data is essential to fixing health care
Open data is essential to fixing health care

Lack of data sharing is a key reason why we are not seeing improvements

by Jim Mueller

Department of Labor proposes new changes to overtime law
Department of Labor proposes new changes to overtime law

The proposed rule would make more than a million additional American workers eligible for overtime

by Laurie Meyer

Apprenticeship: A Wisconsin tradition
Apprenticeship: A Wisconsin tradition

Many employers don't realize they, too, can be a part of this great tradition

by Karen Morgan

Consolidation in health care, disruption coming soon?
Consolidation in health care, disruption coming soon?

Local and national insurers are continuing to partner, innovate and adapt

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum - presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel Grand Ballroom

04/03/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Waukesha 2035 - presented by BizTimes Media
The Ingleside Hotel (formerly the Country Springs)

04/26/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Wisconsin Servant Leader Citywide Meeting
Wisconsin Lutheran College

04/02/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

M&A Forum - presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel Grand Ballroom

04/03/20197:00 am-11:00 am

Get Everything You Want From Your Business With EOS®
Westmoor Country Club

04/12/20198:00 am-10:00 am

6 Secrets to Creating a Business That Works
Reefpoint Brew House

04/17/20195:30 pm-7:30 pm

Waukesha 2035 - presented by BizTimes Media
The Ingleside Hotel (formerly the Country Springs)

04/26/20197:00 am-11:00 am