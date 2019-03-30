Bucks unveil name, website for development district

The Milwaukee Bucks on Friday announced the name of their 30-acre development district in downtown Milwaukee, anchored by Fiserv Forum, and unveiled a new website to market it.

It will be known as the Deer District. The website is deerdistrict.com.

“We are proud to announce Deer District as the name of this transformative project that is creating an exciting and bustling neighborhood in downtown Milwaukee,” said Michael Belot, senior vice President of Bucks Ventures and Development. “DeerDistrict.com will be a great resource for the public to learn about the continued development and all the exciting projects to come.”

The Bucks say the Deer District will be a mixed-use neighborhood that is a year-round attraction. The district will host events, both in the arena and in the plaza in front of it, and will include residential, office and retail space.

The Entertainment Block, across the plaza from the arena, already includes Good City Brewing, Punch Bowl Social and Drink Wisconsinbly, which opened this week.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.