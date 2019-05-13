Brook-Falls Luxury Pet Resort

Menomonee Falls-based Brook-Falls Veterinary Hospital & Exotic Care Inc. in early April broke ground for its new luxury pet resort and doggy daycare facility. Located at N48 W14850 W. Lisbon Road in Menomonee Falls, the 12,000-plus-square-foot facility is being built by Jackson-based Design 2 Construct Development Corp. and will be owned and operated by the animal hospital.

The resort will feature suites – not cages – for boarding; special housing units for birds, small mammals and exotic pets; a senior center for older dogs; two indoor and two outdoor exercise areas; and large private cat condos with a view of the outdoors.

Owner: Brook-Falls Veterinary Hospital & Exotic Care Inc.

Size: 12,000-plus square feet

Cost: Design 2 Construct Development Corp.